Philadelphia Theatre Company is presenting the Philadelphia premiere of the Broadway smash hit “Choir Boy,” by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, performed at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre now through March 13.
The Tony Award-winning drama features soaring gospel, spiritual and R&B musical performances in this story about singing in your own key and finding your own way.
Directed by Philadelphia Theatre Company Resident Artist Jeffrey L. Page, the play centers on a young man creating his own path at an elite, all-boys, all-Black prep school dedicated to the education of strong, ethical Black men.
Taking his place out front as the choir leader, Pharus Young is determined to make his mark by challenging expectations in a world steeped in deep-rooted traditions. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own way, and out of tune with the others?
Appearing in the role of A.J., Pharus’ understanding, sensitive and compassionate roommate, is Jamaal Fields-Green, an actor/singer/writer/director from New York City. Graduating with a BFA in Musical Theatre from the Hartt School in 2018, he says he is very excited to be making his return to the stage. He recently appeared in the Chicago company of “Hamilton,” appearing as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in 2020.
“These were great roles, key roles that I had the privilege of playing,” Fields-Green says. “Laurens was the best friend of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the other was his eldest son.
“Actually,” he continues, “I had seven auditions and call-backs for ‘Hamilton.’ After each none, I did feel like I was getting closer. Then they’d have me do some of the meatier material for the two roles. Eventually, I guess they liked what they heard and hired me.”
Fields-Green says he didn’t always envision himself an actor. But all that changed by the time he reached high school. “Growing up there was always music in my house, and I was inspired to create my own in high school, although I didn’t like to admit it. But by the time I reached college I figured I better start believing in myself and what I could do.”
And that belief began to pay off – witness the fact that just a few short years after graduating from high school, the young actor captured a pivotal role in “Hamilton.”
Also known as J. Hasan (Hasan is his middle name), the multi-talented performer creates and performs his own music. Additionally, he owns his own production company/label DAYDRMR.
“I love the theater and acting. I also love writing and directing,” he admits. “In fact, I love it all and it’s become a way of life for me. There’s nothing I like better than taking a story, transforming it and putting it out there for people to consider and changing people’s way of thinking. Think about it. There aren’t many jobs you can have that can allow you to do that. Realistically, I can’t see myself doing anything else.”
Today, he continues, “I see myself as a triple threat, but acting will always be my strong suit, and someday I’d like to originate a role.
“And I definitely want to win it all – an Emmy, Grammy,Oscar and Tony,” he concludes. “I look forward to leaving my mark on the entertainment industry as a whole.”
For more information on “Choir Boy,” visit www.philatheatreco.org.
