“Forever Motown,” the best of the best from Berry Gordy’s Detroit hit-making factory, continues to light up the stage at Bristol Riverside Theatre through July 16.
The show, part of the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest, features well-known and veteran performers who bring to life some of the greatest groups, artists and songwriters of all time, including The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and many others.
Some of the featured songs that have become our favorites over the decades include hits like “My Girl,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Ain’t Nothn’ Like the Real Thing,” and more — nearly 30 non-stop hits in all!
Described by one reviewer as “capturing the essence of America’s own music in an evening of sheer fun,” Traci Robinson, former lead singer of the Marvelettes and now this show’s artistic director/choreographer, couldn’t agree more.
“This is such a fun show to do, full of energy and joy,” Robinson says. “I do take part in some of the dancing and singing on stage, but I’m also involved with what’s going on behind the scenes. Either way, I’m enjoying every minute of my association with this show.”
Robinson, who was born in Ohio but says she’s lived long enough in New York to consider herself a bona fide New Yorker, credits her mother with helping her begin a career in show business.
“Once we moved to New York, my mother looked around for something for my sister and I to do to help burn off some of our energy. When she found a dancing school, she enrolled us, thinking that could do it,” Robinson recalls. “Well my sister didn’t stick with it, but I took to it immediately. I fell in love with dancing and love it to this day.”
Robinson’s first dancing teacher saw so much potential in her little student that she suggested to Robinson’s mother she might seek out a school where the little dancer could receive more technical training. Her mother agreed. Eventually. Robinson was enrolled at the Dance Theatre of Harlem, and moved on from there to study at Adelphi University.
“But I left after a year because I got a scholarship to study at Alvin Ailey American Dance Center.”
Over the years, Robinson’s abilities have paid off splendidly. She has appeared in film, television, and theater productions. Some of her film credits include Spike Lee’s “School Daze” and “Malcolm X” as a featured dancer, as well as a vocalist on the sound track of “School Daze.”
Some of her theater credits include regional productions of “Bubbling Brown Sugar,” “Sophisticated Ladies,” featuring Mercer Ellington and the Duke Ellington Orchestra, “Eubie!,” “Dream Babies,” and others.
“So many of the shows I do demand a lot of energy, so I have to make sure I stay in shape,” Robinson says. “I try to work out as much as I can, and I have to try to eat well, although that can be difficult when you’re out on the road.
“After all,” she continues, “I plan to stay in this business for a long, long time. It never gets boring and it’s always fun. Every night brings a new audience so every night is like a new opening night for us.”
And the best way for anyone to get in this business and stay in it is to “never limit yourself. Take singing lessons. Take dancing lessons. Take acting lessons. You have to be as versatile as possible so that you can take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way.
“And always, always stay in shape. I can still dance pretty well. I know I may not be able to kick my foot over my head like I did when I was younger, but I can still dance pretty well – and I intend to do so for many more years to come.”
For more information on Traci Robinson and the “Forever Motown” production, visit www.brtstage.org.
