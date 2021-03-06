Hope Boykin finds it ironic that the last time she danced with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was March 11, 2020. Exactly one year later, on March 11 2021, the well-known choreographer/dancer will return to the Annenberg Center stage once again in a virtual performance. Streamed online, the performance will include a Q&A with the performers.
Boykin, known for her 20-year tenure with Alvin Ailey and a former PHILADANCO dancer, returns with five other dancers for the world premiere of “Redefine Us, from the inside OUT,” a work that seeks to change the words and ideas we use to describe ourselves.
Originally from Durham, North Carolina, Boykin says she always danced and realized early on that she really needed to dance. “But I was given the opportunity at a very young age to dance. And although I didn’t know that dance would be what I would do forever, here I am today.”
Boykin went off to Howard University to pursue her dreams. But halfway through she decided to try out what she had learned.
By her early twenties, Boykin made up her mind to move to New York to pursue a career in dance and see how things worked out. “It was in New York that I began to realize how different I was. I was more athletic, heavier and more muscular than the average dancer. And although I managed to overcome all that, I did realize early on that I was the exception to the rule – which was actually a blessing.”
Obviously, things worked out well for Boykin. “Today I am the artistic adviser for the Howard University Dance Department. So it’s a lovely full circle,” she says.
Boykin was also an original member of Complexions, and danced with PHILADANCEO with which she received a New York dance and performance (Bessie) award. Additionally she has choreographed for numerous dance companies, including PHILADANCO, Minnesota Dance Theatre, and Dallas Black Dance Theatre.
Most recently she created a work for BalletX and the Guggenheim’s Works & Process virtual commissions program, and been an annual keynote speaker for Lincoln Center Activate, a national education forum, among many other things.
“When the pandemic first hit it was very difficult for me. I felt sad about not being able to perform the way I was used to performing. But I have not suffered. Instead of performing on the stage, I’m now performing in my living room.
“I’ve completely redirected my career,” she continues. “I knew that my body was ready for me to call it a day. So when people ask me what’s next, I tell them I’m already in my what’s next. I was already making short films, already writing. I was doing so much already. I had lights and cameras in my house. So I’m no stranger to virtual performing.”
Boykin adds that she continues working so hard because “I now know that my purpose is greater than the person I can see in the mirror.”
