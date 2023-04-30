ELVIE ELLIS

Elvie Ellis will perform as Judas in the critically-acclaimed production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Miller Theater, May 2-7. — Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

 Evan Zimmerman

Following critically-acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the U.K., the reimagined 50th anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” comes to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Miller Theater (formerly the Merriam Theater), May 2-7.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the production is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

