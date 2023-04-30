Following critically-acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the U.K., the reimagined 50th anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” comes to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Miller Theater (formerly the Merriam Theater), May 2-7.
With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the production is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.
Appealing to both theater and concert music lovers, the legendary score reflects rock roots with songs like “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” “Superstar,” and more.
Starring in the role of Judas is Oklahoma City native Elvie Ellis in just his second national tour experience. (His first was as a swing in the Tony-nominated musical “Waitress”.)
“But now, playing Judas is a really, really major role for me,” Ellis says. “And this production is a cool adaptation. Everything’s been stripped down and the focus is on the music and the story and the relationship between the people on the stage. I think it’s probably the most provocative way of doing a show that makes people think when they leave the theater.”
Problem is when the show first debuted, it was seen by some as blasphemous because it left out Christ’s resurrection and presented Judas as a sympathetic figure.
“I grew up in the church, and I always thought of Judas as ‘the bad guy in the story,’” Ellis remarks. “But this show challenges that idea and makes you think, really think.”
When Ellis was a student at the Classen School for Advanced Studies in Oklahoma, he started to give a lot of thought to acting.
He remembers, “My older brother was in a show at Classen called ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.’ And because he had a car and we were both attending the same school, I would stay after school to watch the show’s rehearsals. And then I went to every single performance, and then it suddenly dawned on me that I might be able to do the same thing some day. And that’s when the acting bug first hit me.”
That “bug” led to Ellis getting his first acting role in a musical when he was in the ninth grade. And, he says, that was the beginning of his lifelong love of the theater and his subsequent career.
But that sought after career he dreamed of didn’t happen right away. Ellis first attended the University of Oklahoma and earned his bachelor’s degree in music education. Student teaching for a time, and deciding it wasn’t for him, he went back to school to get his master’s degree in adult and higher education.
“Then, for a time, I worked on a cruise ship, which I hated,” Ellis remembers. “I quit after three months and came back to Oklahoma. But the one thing that experience did for me was make me realize that I wanted to perform full-time as a career.”
So, when he had saved up enough money to move to New York to kick start his career, he landed an off-Broadway show.
“And then COVID hit, the show was cancelled, and I stayed in my apartment for like six months feeling desperate and sorry for myself. But I tried to work somehow. I did things like virtual cabarets and Zoom readings. I did everything I could to keep the creative juices flowing.”
And finally, after a couple of years, theaters began to reopen and Ellis got that first national tour in “Waitress.” And now, he feels he’s really hit the big time.
“Over the years I’ve been in some productions where I’ve sung some of the songs from ‘Superstar.’ But this is the first time I’m in the production in actuality. And it feels wonderful,” Ellis says. “It feels very special to be able to join the ranks of some of the legendary performers who have done this role before me, as l give the audience something very special to remember.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.