EgoPo Classic Theater’s 2022-2023 Harlem Renaissance Season, co-presented with Theatre in the X, kicks off its first production with an immersive world premiere theatrical staging of Langston Hughes’ “The Ways of White Folks” on Martin Luther King weekend. The show presents a preview on Friday, Jan. 13, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 22.
The Harlem Renaissance Season celebrates the legacy of Black culture, music, theater, art, literature, fashion and scholarship in the United States, while also acknowledging and confronting the healing that is still necessary in this country around race relations.
“We are still navigating the system of white supremacy that Langston writes about in ‘The Ways of White Folks,’ and while progress has been made, it is important to know that the struggle still continues in the 21st century,” says co-director Ontaria Kim Wilson. “Langston would be pleased to see the progress and disappointed to know that we’re still fighting. Hopefully these pieces, still relevant almost 100 years later, show the ever-present need for healing to Philadelphia audiences and inspire all of us to continue to heal through unity.”
This production is intentionally and collaboratively staged by a dual-racial directing team: Wilson (in her EgoPo directing debut), and EgoPo Artistic Producer Dane Eissler.
“I think the fact that we are directing together helps the production in many ways,” Wilson contends. “This is a huge undertaking and having a Black woman and white man working together works beautifully. Our differences help us see each other from one another’s perspective, and embracing one’s differences. And I think that’s one of the reasons the show moves along so brilliantly.
“Based on Langston’s short stories – originally there were 14 but we’ve cut it down to eight,” Wilson continues. “The show presents a powerful portrait of race relations in America with each short story offering a preview into the absurd and tragic interactions between Black and white people across systemic divides.”
In EgoPo’s immersive staging, audiences are invited to attend a New Age retreat and explore each intimate story within the many rooms of the mansion at the historic Glen Foerd Estate on the Delaware River.
“As the audience travels from room to room in the opulent Glen Foerd mansion, the pieces come to life in an incredibly special and intimate way,” says Eissler. “By staging them in an immersive way, we are asking the audience to reflect on how they have participated in these systems. The audience doesn’t just read or hear the stories, they are the stories.”
Philadelphia native Wilson says the production offers several messages. “One is the effect of white supremacy on our society and how all people have become subjected to it. A lot of the stories are about love, about people who want to be together but can’t because of society’s taboo against Black and white people being together. I think when Langston wrote this he wanted to show people how it was possible for all people to live together and love together.
“I believe one of his basic goals was to help all people bridge the racial divide.”
