West Philly’s Theatre in the X is presenting a free outdoor production of the Tony Award winning musical, “Dreamgirls,” in Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine St., Aug. 18-21.
The production is set in 1962 when The Dreamettes, a hopeful Black girl group from Chicago, enter the famous Amateur Night talent competition at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.
Based on the show business aspirations and successes of 1960s and ‘70s R&B acts such as The Supremes, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, and others, the musical follows the story of this young female singing trio who eventually go on to become superstars.
“Dreamgirls” originally opened on Broadway in 1981 with an all-star cast, including Jennifer Holliday in the pivotal role of Effie White, now played by Candace Benson in the Theatre in the X production.
As the group climbs the ladder of success, many changes begin to take place, including establishing Deena as the lead singer instead of Effie.
“Effie had such a big personality, a kind of in-your-face personality,” Benson says. “I’m nothing like her so in the beginning it was very scary to be attempting to play her.”
But eventually, Benson overcame her fear and, in fact, admits that playing such a strong character helped her overcome her own innately shy personality.
She says, “I am really the opposite of the character I’m playing. And I think playing this role kind of guided me into becoming stronger like Effie, and now I’m really enjoying playing her.”
Originally from Pottstown, which is still her home, Benson acknowledges that she came from a “musically-inclined family. Meaning we all sang, played an instrument, and that’s how I became who I am today.”
Performing since the age of 12, Benson graduated from Montgomery County Community College with a degree in Sound Recording and Music Technology. Today she says she’s trying to decide where to go next.
“My mother always told me you can only go so far on your talent, but you can go even further with an education. I believed her, and today I believe education is not only imperative, but it’s great for character development as well.”
Still, Benson’s talent has also been extremely helpful in furthering her career. For example, in 2014 she was named the runner-up in BET’s “Sunday Best,” a nationally televised, weekly, gospel-based singing competition.
And aside from her many other appearance, the role of Effie came about thanks to her association with Director Ozzie Jones, who describes the show as “having characters who have time traveled from the ‘60s, popping out with 1990s era melodies, hip-hop moves from the early 2000s,and Baltimore club footwork from today – all in the context of the Dreamgirls story that everyone knows and loves.”
Says Benson, “I had worked with Ozzie before so when he asked me to come be a part of the show, I happily agreed. And it’s been wonderful.”
And the best part of this role and others she has played “is the reaction of the audience, and the ability to deal with all the headships, complaints and insecurities that come with just living. But at one point I tried to escape from show business because it’s so hard, but it kept finding me and luring me back again. But to be honest, in the end, it’s all worth it.”
So here is Benson today. describing herself as a musician, actor, singer, and devout animal lover She’s now working on her new album “For now, I’m just pursuing many things. And believe me, I feel so blessed to have come this far. Five years from now I’d like to still be acting, maybe in films and even on Broadway.I guess I’m still evolving.”
Shows are free and open to the public. Shows begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 19, and 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 21.
