Growing up, Cory McGee learned valuable lessons from three opera singers of color, all of whom inspired him to pursue his goal. One was soprano Leontyne Price, who was the first Black opera singer to achieve international fame.
“She paved the road for people of color,” McGee says, “and she was the first African American soprano to sing a leading role at the Metropolitan Opera. For her to have such a prominent voice in the field convinced people like me we could do it too.”
Black bass singers Eric Owens and Morris Robinson, who have also starred at the Metropolitan Opera, further inspired McGee to develop his own voice. McGee’s own musical journey began in his hometown of Stafford, Virginia, where he learned to play the viola in middle school. Eventually, he joined the school choir and developed a keen interest in musical theater.
“In high school an instructor of mine suggested I think about classical voice training, which I did,” he explains. “I immediately fell in love with it, and before long decided that’s what I wanted to do.”
McGee is passionate about making sure that opera appeals to many in a changing world, and sees the need to adapt classical European opera for today’s society. One way he hopes to do that is by exposing more people to the art form.
One way is by giving a free concert at Drexel Park on Sept. 14. Just before the annual Festival O begins, Opera Philadelphia will bring free screenings of “Hansel and Gretel” to parks around the city. Just before the screening, audiences will enjoy live performances by McGee and others.
“I’m hoping that there will be people strolling around who may [have] not even heard of the event, but that will stay to hear just enough of our music to spark something in them that might make them appreciate opera.”
And the following week, on Sept. 22, McGee will be making his Opera Philadelphia debut as Pietro in Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra,” an opera originally produced in Venice in 1857. It is a sweeping story that mixes political turmoil with poignant family drama.
“Pietro, the character I play, and Paolo are the leaders of the plebeians and are conspiring to overthrow the aristocracy. They name the popular former pirate Simon Boccanegra as their candidate for the office of doge, the chief magistrate of the republic,” McGee explains.
The opera is sung in Italian with English subtitles, and McGee’s ability to memorize lyrics in multiple languages adds strength to his role. Over the years he has studied Spanish for seven years in grade school, Italian for three years as an undergraduate at Oberlin College in Ohio (which included two summers in Italy), and Russian and French as part of his opera training.
He explains that his professional life actually began during his three years in Houston, Texas, when he was accepted into the Houston Grand Opera’s Young Artists’ Vocal Academy — one of only five singers chosen from among 1,000 applicants.
“It’s a big thing and I’m very grateful to have been selected to be part of the studio and the long lineage of singers that have come out of it.”
McGee acknowledges that the career he has chosen for himself is not an easy one. He says, “It’s such a diverse field that you need to have a lot of things in your favor to succeed. Of course you need the talent, and even a little luck to be at the right place at the right time.
“I also think you need to know the right people and be heard everywhere you can so many many people can hear you. And above all, hone your craft so you can be the best you can be at all times.”
Bass-baritone McGee opened his current season performing one of his favorite roles, the role of Don Giovanni in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” with Wolf Trap Opera. After his debut with Opera Philadelphia, he’ll be performing more and more roles in various venues, including “La bohème” with the Chattanooga Symphony, Handel’s “Messiah” with the ‘Santa Fe Symphony, and others.
“For me, the best thing about what I do is doing what I love and getting paid for it,” McGee said proudly. “That’s such a joy for me.”
For more information on Cory McGee and his upcoming performances, visit www.operaphila.org.
