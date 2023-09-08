CORY MCGEE

Cory McGee will debut with Opera Philadelphia in Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra,” Sept. 22-Oct. 1 at the Academy of Music. — Photo by Jiyang Chen

Growing up, Cory McGee learned valuable lessons from three opera singers of color, all of whom inspired him to pursue his goal. One was soprano Leontyne Price, who was the first Black opera singer to achieve international fame.

“She paved the road for people of color,” McGee says, “and she was the first African American soprano to sing a leading role at the Metropolitan Opera. For her to have such a prominent voice in the field convinced people like me we could do it too.”

