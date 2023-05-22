From now through June 4, Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) is presenting the Philadelphia premiere of a tasty little treat, titled “Chicken & Biscuits,” to end its current season.
The play, a family-comedy, was written by actor, director, writer, composer-lyricist and playwright Douglas Lyons. It has been described as “Laugh out loud funny.; a feast of Black joy, love and laughter,” as well as “a meal full of comfort dishes, difficulties resolved, and love requited.”
Lyons’ family-comedy originally debuted in 2020 at New York’s Queens Theatre, but was cut short due to the pandemic. It was later presented at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre in 2021.
In “Chicken & Biscuits,” rivaling sisters are burying their late father, but it’s the non-stop family drama that might end up being the death of them.
The cast includes notable stage and screen actors, led by nationally-renowned actresses and entertainers Miche Braden (pronounced Mickey) and Gabrielle Lee as the Jenkins sisters. Lee plays Beverly, a single mother to a precocious teenager, determined to show off her blessings to the congregation gathered to pay respect to her farther.
Meanwhile, Baneatta — played by Braden — and her husband have their hands full with their own daughter and son, who brings his white Jewish boyfriend to the service.
“This show is all about a Black family in a Black church dealing with the death of a dear loved one,” says Braden. “It’s about all the stuff you go through, and I think a lot of people raised in the Black church will recognize themselves. But all in all, it’s a fun show with a really great cast.”
Originally from Detroit, Braden comes from a music-making family. Her parents were both choir directors, and her grandfather played the trombone. Several of her uncles were musicians, including bassist Jimmy Hankins.
“I began taking singing lessons at around age 3, and studying the piano at the age of 6. My very first piano teacher was my godmother,” she says. “So I’m sure it was inevitable that I [went] into the business as well. I was always performing so this was nothing new to me. I think it just had to be!”
Later, Braden went on to study briefly at Michigan State University. “But I left after about a year, and that’s when my ‘real’ education began. That’s when I began to study and work with some of the best, if little known, musicians in the business — musicians who would not only become my mentors but eventual bandmates, as well.”
Today, Braden wears many, many hats. She is a singer, actor, musician, songstress, arranger and musical director with both national and international credits. And she may be best known for her portrayals of Bessie Smith and Billie Holiday.
“And doing this show is just wonderful,” she insists, “without presenting too many challenges. In fact, the major challenges I face in this business are not with this show, but the ones yet to come.
“You see, in this business, you think, you hope, someone will see your work and immediately hire you for your next job,” she continues. “But no. It doesn’t work that way. You must go and audition for the next role and the next and the next. And that gets harder as you get older. That’s just the way it is. But if you love it, you do it. And I do love it.”
And BRT loves its community, so each of BRT’s productions offer special pre- and post-show engagements included with the price of a ticket. For instance, on May 24, the evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with Wine Down Wednesday, where audiences are served crudites, desserts and wine. The third Thursday, June 1, known as Thirsty Thursday, includes an hour of complimentary snacks and beer before the show.
Additionally, on Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m., BRT will host its inaugural Black Theatre Night, an evening of celebrating and amplifying Black voices and access to Black theater for all audiences.
For more information on Miche Braden and the “Chicken & Biscuit” production, visit www.brtstage.org.
