Ask little boys what they want to be when they grow up and many might tell you they want to be a fireman or policeman or even a cowboy.
Not so Brandon Pierce, however, who says, “When I was about 5 or 6 I told people I wanted to be an actor when I grew up.”
Originally from Wallingford, Pierce says, “I think even at that young age I sort of took an analysis of myself and thought acting would be a lot of fun. And as I grew older I realized it was a lot of fun, allowing me to think creatively and explore different characters outside of myself.”
To pursue his craft, Pierce attended the University of the Arts where he received his BFA in Acting. Before graduating, however, he appeared in a show at the Arden in his senior year.
“That’s when I thought to myself if I’m already getting roles this is going to be easy,” Pierce recalls. “But then I graduated and it wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be.”
Even so, eventually Pierce began climbing the ladder of success, appearing in many local productions as well as off-Broadway. And then – COVID-19 hit. “And, of course, this pandemic has sort of brought everything to a grinding halt. So it’s been really hard on all of us,” he says.
But today, luckily, some of the theaters have become more active virtually. Case in point: The Wilma.
Pierce is currently appearing in the Wilma’s open-ended production of “Code Black Planet,” one of several shorts released by Hothouse company members, the Wilma’s acclaimed acting company. Pierce is one of the co-creators of this Hothouse Short, which explores secret transmissions from Black Planet, kaleidoscopic correspondence that cinematically mix the spoken word, music, sketch comedy, and more.
“I’ll be honest,’ Pierce says. “Performing this way has not been great. You can’t hear any reaction from the audience. You can’t hear them laughing. And in terms of performing with the other actors, you can’t really get a read on their energy in the same way we’re used to, so responding is difficult. So it’s tiresome ad more like doing a stage reading rather than an actual play.”
Still, Pierce says he tries to look at the current situation positively. “Just because I’m performing virtually doesn’t mean I can’t be creative. And just having to do something at home by myself feels as though I’m sort of re-owning my creativity.
“Another positive in this age of COVID,” he continues, “is I think it’s forced theaters to look at things a different way. For one thing, it’s a great way to reach audiences that may never have been able to see shows before. And in my mind, that’s wonderful!”
