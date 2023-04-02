To jazz lovers everywhere, Dee Dee Bridgewater needs no introduction.
Known for her artistry around the world, this jazz legend will be appearing at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Verizon Center on Saturday, April 8, as part of the Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour.
Celebrating its 65th year as one of the world’s longest running and most iconic events, this tour features Tony and Grammy Award-winning NRA Master vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Kurt Elling, and critically acclaimed rising star saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin.
The band will be directed by pianist Christian Sands and anchored by his rhythm section consisting of bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Clarence Penn.
Bridgewater’s association with the Jazz Festival began in 1973, but her association with music began long before that.
Born Denise Eileen Garrett in Memphis, Tennessee, Bridgewater credits her father with instilling her long lasting love of music.
“My musicality definitely comes from my father’s side of the family,” she emphasizes. “He had relatives who were in the business, and he himself was a trumpet player, DJ and a teacher at one of the only two Black high schools in the area.
“And then,” she adds, “there was the jazz that was always playing in my house, so I guess it just got into my blood.”
Of course, she had her own favorites, like Nancy Wilson, Harry Belafonte, Aretha Franklin and others.
At the age of 16, Bridgewater was a member of a rock and R&B trio, singing in clubs in Michigan. At age 18, she studied at Michigan State University before going off to the University of Illinois. With the school band, she toured in the Soviet Union.
Over the years, she performed with many of the great jazz musicians of the time, including Sonny Rollins, Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Garfield, and many, many others.
She also went on to show another side of her talent by appearing as Glinda the Good Witch on Broadway. She won a Tony Award for her appearance.
And for the lead role of Billie Holiday in the off-Broadway production of “Lady Day,” Bridgewater received the British Laurence Olivier Nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.
Additionally, Bridegewater has done TV and film, including roles in such productions as “The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh,” “The Brother From Another Planet,” “Benson,” and many more.
“In fact,” she says, “my goal is to do more and more film and TV work.”
Looking back, Bridgewater admits she never dreamed she’d be so successful or still performing after all these years.
“Of course, one hopes that will happen. I think it’s always in the back of your mind. But it’s almost unbelievable when it does.”
And because it did happen, Bridegewater can look back and fondly remember the highlights in her long career.
“Some of those include singing in Europe with Ray Charles for over two years. Few Americans know about that. And I’ll never forget performing for Pope John Paul or Barack Obama at the White House. There are so many wonderful things that have happened to me over the years.”
When she’s not performing, Bridgewater is involved with philanthropic pursuits. For instance, she is a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization. She continues to appeal for international solidarity to finance global grassroots projects in the fight against world hunger.
“And if I had the time, I’d do much, much more.”
For more information on Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.