Her mother, who had been a gymnast herself, introduced young Ann-Sylvia Clark to the sport when the little girl was just five and continued on for the next thirteen years.
Born and raised in Norway, Clark says she did enjoy it for all those years before ultimately turning her attention to dance.
“I come from a musical family. My dad was a musician so we always had live music in our house. Dancing is something I always enjoyed doing, especially when I was alone at home. So although I loved gymnastics, I decided I wanted to dance also.”
When she was older she decided to quit gymnastics, which had taken up most of her time, and switch her energy to dance. It proved the right decision.
“I auditioned for and was accepted into the Flow Dance Academy in Copenhagen,” Clark recalls. “The school taught the kind of dancing I wanted to do, which was hip hop. They taught me a lot but eventually I decided to move to New York to learn even more.”
That was another great decision for the dancer/model/actor, who now lives in the Bronx and is seemingly making all her dreams come true. Since moving to New York, she continued her training at Broadway Dance Center, even becoming a member of “Decadance Theatre,” a hip-hop theatrical company. And on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 pm, Clark will be appearing in “Hip Hop Nutcracker”— a new and very updated version of the Tchaikovsky classic. Tickets must be purchased in advance and available at kimmelcenter.org.
According to most reports, this production is like the time-honored Nutcracker on steroids. ”It’s a mixture of dance that makes for a really fun presentation,” Clark says, “It’s like a mixture of my gymnastics and my love of dance. It makes me feel so happy. That’s what hip hop does for me, and it’s been that way since the beginning.”
Just like in the original, Clark plays one of the leads, Marie-Clare who is joined by the Prince . The two soon go on a dream adventure battling a group of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lesson of the holiday season.
“I am familiar with the beautiful original production. I think ours is just as great. It’s just a different kind of vocabulary,” Clark explains, ”complete with all-star break dancers.”
Clark says one of the challenges she faced was learning to feel the music instead of her body. “Now I’ve learned to really feel the music so it’s become easier for me to do the right moves. The show has structure to it, but there’s also some improv involved in presenting the story to the audience in the best way possible. In fact, a lot of it is improv.”
And as such, Clark admits there are times she has been hurt, because of things like spacing issues and miscommunication with her partner.
“But I love performing with people, and the response from the audience. I love to dance. It’s what I do,” she concludes.
