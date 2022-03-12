The world of ballet has progressed, but there was a time when there were few options for a Black Ballet dancer. The late Arthur Mitchell, a former principal ballet dancer with New York City Ballet, and Karel Shook came up with the idea of establishing a ballet school in Harlem to nurture and develop future Black Ballet dancers.
Lydia Abarca Mitchell, Sheila Rohan, Gayle McKinney-Griffith, Karlya Shelton Benjamin, and Marcia Lynn Sells were among those who assisted the two men in realizing their vision. They are now using their years of dance experience to help usher in the next generation through their foundation, the 152nd Street Black Ballet Legacy. On March 14, they will join forces with the Philadelphia Ballet at the Bellevue Hotel to share stories about their careers and connections to Dance Theatre of Harlem.
The evening will include dinner and a special performance by Nayara Lopes, Principal Dancer of the Philadelphia Ballet. Additionally, alumni from the Philadelphia Black dance community will perform, followed by a discussion with the five pioneering Black ballerinas.
Joined by the Executive Director Shelley Power of the Philadelphia Ballet, who is collaborating with the ladies to better diversify the company, the group shared stories about their careers and how the world of ballet has changed over the years.
Karlya Shelton Benjamin said “Ballet needs to reflect more what the world looks like today. There has to be something to engage people.”
Lydia Mitchell added, “Exposure, that was lacking growing up in the projects in Harlem. Step two is how do kids get involved with it. The best way is through outreach programs and lecture demonstrations. Mr. Mitchell was a genius. We did so many lecture demonstrations. If I had that as a child, that would have helped me see what I was working towards.” She emphasized “He made those demonstrations so engaging that the kids would go home and say 'Mom, I want to see a Ballet. I want to dance.'”
Gayle McKinney-Griffith highlighted that “Part of the problem with Ballet right now is that it has a reputation of being elitist. It’s not easily accessible. Kids need to be bused in.”
For the Ballet world to truly grow to be more inclusive, part of that change needs to occur in the administrative side and education side in terms of instructors.
Mitchell explained that the beauty of the structure that Mr. Mitchell taught was given to his dancers who are now teaching. She wants ballet companies like the Philadelphia Ballet Company to bring the alumni to teach so that kids or future students can see themselves.
Shelton-Benjamin pointed out that “We are community-based people and community has always been important to us.”
Power shared what Philadelphia Ballet is doing to bring more voices to the table
“There are a couple of things we are doing, one community engagement. Two Public programming, we saw thirty thousand people through this program and lecture demonstrations have developed into storytelling. Taking some of the works and making them palatable for the younger audience. The internet has helped with all of the above,” she said.
As far as diversity Powers said “We are bringing our Black alumni, who are multi generational, to help teach what the history of Ballet looked like here in Philadelphia.”
Rohan, who was part of the original core of Black ballerinas offered “My experience wasn’t as harsh as the others but I did have teachers that tried to steer me towards a more contemporary career. I am hoping through this program to bring awareness when we visit Philadelphia. From the faculty to the other dancers, I want to hear how they feel about things.”
The Philadelphia Ballet hopes that by working organizations such as 152nd Street Ballet Legacy to be more inclusive, they will be able to engage with new audiences.
For more information, visit thephiladelphiaballet.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.