When Jordan answers a knock at his door, he's expecting to see his most recent hook-up standing there, but instead encounters Paul, the father of a former boyfriend.
Paul's son Lucas died six months ago, and Paul found Jordan's address among his son's belongings. “Reverie,” by James Ijames and produced by Azuka Theatre, is the play set for the Proscenium Theatre at The Drake May 4-22.
Directed by Jerrell L. Henderson, the world premiere of this play stars Damien J. Wallace in the pivotal role of Paul, a father searching for the real life and identity of his late son. “Reverie” deals with grief, being true to yourself and the family dynamics that can make that so challenging.
“Months after his son's death, Paul starts discovering things he never knew about his son,” Wallace explains. “I get into my character by living the role constantly. I try to embody the whole character. I'm Paul 24/7. I get totally immersed in whatever character I'm playing.”
Originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, Wallace didn't always plan a career in the theater. In fact, he says, he originally planned on becoming a basketball player. “But around 1998, a friend of mine, who was involved in theater, was looking for someone to take a part in 'Black Nativity.'”
Since he had briefly done some acting in high school, Wallace agreed to help his friend out. And so began Wallace's long and illustrious career in the world of theater.
A longtime admirer of Denzel Washington, Wallace began his own formal training under the tutelage of Lee Strasburg disciple Ty Collins and Vernon Blackman. Today, Wallace holds a BFA with Distinguished Honors degree from Arcadia University.
“It was Vernon who suggested I move to Philly and contact Freedom Theatre, which I did. I first worked there as a teacher with toddlers,” Wallace notes. “I left in 1991 to work with the Black Shakespeare Company for about six months.”
Wallace then decided to spread his wings, become a freelance actor, and work in as many plays as he could.
He says over the years he's performed in as many as 400 productions, perhaps primarily known for his work in the August Wilson century cycle, having completed eight of the ten plays. Some of Wallace's other notable roles were at the Philadelphia Theatre Company, People's Light, the Arden, and others.
He also has an extensive credit list as a director, having served in that capacity in EgoPo's Philadelphia premiere of “Wine in the Wilderness.” Additionally, he serves as the Artistic Director of The Lawrence Theatre Company.
“I often tell young actors I train today that it is said that the hardest thing an actor can do is cry or play dead. But that's not true,” he insists. “I believe the hardest thing is to lose yourself completely in your role. And that's the way I approach every role I do.
“Playing Paul marks my debut with Azuka, and I'm really looking forward to it,” he concludes. “As Paul, I can't relate to my son's hidden agenda and death, but I can relate to having a son who is resentful of me because of divorcing his mother, and so is not forthcoming in all aspects of his life. So that's another way I try my best to relate to the role And for me, it works!”
