As with many others whose career choices may have begun by accident, Leigh Paradise’s began with a pair of scissors.
Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Paradise attended the College of William and Mary majoring in English, and says she found the theater department quite by accident.
One night, while waiting to go into a theater to see a show, Paradise was keeping busy by doing some embroidery. Discovering she needed a pair of scissors to continue her work, she realized she had forgotten to bring any with her.
“Just then I remembered I had seen a room that had a wall of scissors,” Paradise says. “So I wandered in, found a lady there, and asked if I could borrow a pair of scissors.”
The woman said Paradise could borrow a pair if she took a shirt one of the actors was working on very badly and stitched it up. She told the scissor-seeker if she had any sewing skills and could do the job, she could have all the scissors she wanted.
“I did it, and enjoyed the experience and meeting the people. I’m not even sure I made it to the show that night,” Paradise says. “And that’s what started it all for me. I began adding theater classes to my schedule. So I did graduate with a degree in English, but the people were nice to me and let me graduate with the theater group because they were more my kind of people.”
After graduation Paradise began working in the college’s costume shop and taking additional classes. Eventually, growing somewhat discouraged, she decided to switch careers and go to law school. She graduated, but soon realized she had to return to her first true love of design.
Today, Paradise is building her credits as a costume designer. She’s worked as a draper-cutter at People’s Light since 2014. Additionally, her new designs are on display in “Molly Sweeney,” the production now online at the Lantern Theater through Feb. 28. Her work has also been displayed at the Delaware Shakespeare Company, as well as multiple Pathway School shows.
“I’ve always made things and I’ve always wanted to make things,” Paradise explains, “so it was only a matter of time until I realized doing this is what makes me feel good. And once I figured that out there was no going back.”
Stuck at home because of the pandemic, Paradise considers herself very lucky that the Lantern reached out to her to make costumes for their current production. For “Molly Sweeney” the designs were imagined and created by her.
“This production is done in modern dress so it’s easier than some others might be,” the designer says. “The dress that Molly is wearing was used in another production, so it was heavily altered because it was much too large for her That was challenging because I had to do a fitting with her via Zoom. I was literally never in the room with her. And I think if I didn’t have the skill set that I do, that would have been much more difficult to do.”
She continues, “For ‘Molly Sweeney’ the designs only took about a week to do. For other productions that might be more complex, it would generally take much more time. The real answer is it depends.”
