When she was commissioned to write a piece for Opera Philadelphia, she was given these two guidelines only: It had to be about 20 minutes long and it had to be written for a digital audience.
No problem, said pianist/composer Courtney Bryan, as she set about to complete the work at hand.
“Blessed” was the final result, created with filmmaker Tiona Nekkia McClodden, soprano Janinah Burnett, and vocalist Damian Norfleet.
Bryan’s work, that streams through May 31, takes its inspiration from the righteous uprisings of 2020 when the Bible verse from Matthew 5 --“Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth” – kept running through her head.
“I spent a lot of time really thinking about why the word ‘meek,’ And to me, the word means those who are humbly focused on standing up for what is right for the good of all,” Bryan says.
Bryan, a New Orleans native, began studying the piano when she was about five. “Around that time I also taught myself how to compose. I loved making up songs.
“I started playing in my church from time to time,” she continues, “and when I was 13 I was hired as the church organist. That’s the first time I was paid to play music. And I think it was then I realized I might be able to do this as a career.”
And eventually, that’s exactly what she did. Bryan has academic degrees from Oberlin Conservatory, Rutgers University, and Columbia University. Additionally, she has completed post-doctoral studies in the department of African-American Studies at Princeton University.
She also holds academic posts at several prestigious institutions, as well as many coveted awards. And her compositions have been played both here and around the world.
Bryan is also working with Opera Philadelphia on another opera titled “Awakenings,” a project in partnership with FringeArts and the International Contemporary Ensemble. It is set to open next year.
But for now, most of Bryan’s efforts have been centered on “Blessings” which, because of COVID, has become a national collaboration with all the participants living in different parts of the country, meaning everything had to be done mostly on zoom.
“This is my first time working with Opera Philadelphia,” Bryan explains. “And because of COVID-19 there were several challenges I faced. First of all, I knew nobody could be in the same room at the same time, and so that effected the way I wrote the music. Another consideration was that I knew the piece was going to be a digital release, and so people would be sitting around listening to it on headphones instead of being in a concert hall. But fortunately, it all worked out, and eventually I used the process to think about composing differently than I did before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.