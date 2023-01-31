“Come From Away,” a production coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music Feb. 7-12, is based on a true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world.
What started as an average day in the small Canadian town turned into an international sleep-over when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander’s air strip on Sept. 11, 2001.
However, says James Earl Jones II, who is appearing in the play, “This is not meant to be a 9/11 story, but rather a ‘9/12’ story and the subsequent days that followed.”
Jones admits he had no idea that anything had happened in Gander, “and to be even clearer, I didn’t even know that Gander existed. It was all new to me.”
But once he learned the backstory and auditioned for a role, he says he was all in. “Some people who come to the show have never heard of Gander or what happened there, but by the end of the show we’re all on the same page. And that’s what I love most about live theater.”
Jones – yes, he is a distant cousin of the legendary actor James Earl Jones — plays Bob, as well as several other characters.
“We have 12 actors in the production — six men and six women — and we play about 70 different characters in total,” Jones continues. “We are telling about 1,400 to 1,500 stories so it is our duty to play all the different characters in order to tell as many stories as we can.
“When this tour ends, I look forward to being back home with my loved ones. I’ve been very fortunate to have been involved with voice/over work and hope to continue doing that which gives me the time to be with my family.”
Jones has told many stories over the years in many fine productions. But, he admitted, his first career choice was not to be an actor.
“I originally wanted to be a doctor,” he explains. “I had Tourette Syndrome growing up and blamed it on my difficult birth. So, I wanted to bring the healthiest babies ever into the world so they would never have to suffer the way that I did.”
But while applying to medical school, Jones learned that in order to become that doctor, it would take much more time than he had originally intended. So, because he could sing, his sister suggested he turn his attention to the theater.
“I never had any formal training but I decided to take the advice,” Jones says, “and was accepted into the program at the University of Illinois, eventually majoring in Vocal Performance.”
Over the years, Jones, a Chicago native who still lives in the Windy City, has displayed his talents on stage, in film and on television. Having appeared in a national tour of “Porgy and Bess,” and probably best known for his roles in “Chicago Fire” and “The Poker House,” Jones has received numerous honors and awards over the years.
“And the best part for me is giving people an experience, especially when I do live theater, and hoping that experience might change their lives in some way,” Jones noted.
“And when that is working, I can see it in the audience’s face. I know they’re actually getting what we’re trying to portray. That’s a wonderful feeling.”
