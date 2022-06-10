The Kimmel Cultural Campus held their annual black-tie Gala this week to raise funds to support free education and community programming, ensuring that all Philadelphians have access to the transformative power of the arts. Guests arrived to a celebratory cocktail reception, with a red-carpet welcome and dinner at the Kimmel Center, followed by a performance from 10-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music. During the highly anticipated event, Brook J. Lenfest, Chairman of NetCarrier, Inc., developer, real estate investor, Board Member of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc., and supporter of cultural institutions and education throughout the city, was honored as the recipient of the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Center Stage Award, presented by Keith Leaphart.
Chaka Khan shines at Kimmel Cultural Campus Gala
- Tribune Staff Report
