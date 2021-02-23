Since opening its doors in 2012, the Philadelphia Burlesque Academy has prided itself on being a place of learning, inclusion, art and innovation.
This February, they are continuing that tradition with their Virtual Black History Month Master Class Series.
Curated by the Philadelphia Burlesque Academy’s own Sophie Sucre, the five-class series includes teaching artists and performers at the top of their craft. During the classes, they will share best practices, how are they maintaining their art form, how they’re able to connect the creative process and the process of pulling together the right elements.
“The academy is always trying to make sure that we’re passing the mic in terms of who has the opportunity to provide knowledge and wisdom. I think the academy, outside of special initiatives, has really worked hard to ensure that it has a diverse teaching roster, teachers from all over the country, teachers of all shapes and sizes, as well as teachers of all races and backgrounds,” Sucre said.
In celebration of Black History Month, they have special pricing for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color). Thanks to donations from the local burlesque community, the classes are free to BIPOC attendees and $25 for general admission.
“This particular Black History Month, we saw an opportunity to make sure that those of us who have a hard time affording class, especially masterclasses where the fee might be a bit higher than the regular class could attend. We wanted to make sure that those who would benefit most, those who we were supposed to be honoring had no barrier of entry to get into the class,” the performer said.
So far they have held three classes this month with two more to go in the series. The classes are open to all skill levels, even first-timers. They cover everything from makeup to movement. Most classes are on Wednesdays with the last class in the series on Saturday, Feb 27th.
“We started with Heartless Malone and her liquid motion class, next local drag performer Vinchelle held their ‘How to Get Showcase Ready’ class. They did an amazing job of really helping performers to understand the importance of how you create space from contouring, skin readiness, everything from skin preparation to application of makeup, understanding shade and color, especially for folks of color, you know, understanding color and pigmentation. That class was followed by Intro to Acrobatics with Pinot Noir, a performer out of Seattle,” Sucre said.
She said even if you missed the first few classes there is plenty to look forward to.
“We have a class with Adrianna Poindexter, the director of Hot Damn, a Philly-based troupe of cabaret artists, she’ll be teaching a heels movement class. We’ll round out the month with ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ with spICE!
She’s going to be really pulling apart the importance of hips and how hips and movement can tell stories. She’ll also cover the technique of movement, understanding what your hips are capable of, and how it can really embolden and add a lot of texture and dynamics to your work,” Sucre said.
Masterclass teacher Adrianna Poindexter said she jumped at the chance to teach a class since representation in the arts is a cause that’s close to her heart.
“It’s really important to have teachers from different all different walks of life teaching various styles. And I also think it’s really important for other BIPOC performers in the community to see themselves in the instructors that they’re learning from. Especially when it’s an industry that could stand to see more people of color and could use more opportunities for Black performers, Indigenous performers and all other performers of color,” Poindexter said.
She said with the increases in opportunities for people of color, now is the time to shine.
“There’s a wave of change happening especially with everything in 2020. It’s definitely late because these performers have been there all this time, but I’m glad that now at least people are kind of making changes and saying ‘we really need to change the way that we’re doing things’. Things really did need to change,” Poindexter said.
For a full listing of classes at the Philadelphia Burlesque Academy and more information on the Virtual Black History Month Master Class Series, visit Philadelphiaburlesqueacademy.com
