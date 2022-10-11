She’s been heralded as “a classically trained diva that can stretch from Broadway to Pop, Soul and Opera.” And on Saturday, Oct. 15, N’Kenge, a multi-award winning vocalist, songwriter, actress and producer will be in Philadelphia at the Adrienne Theatre to perform her one-woman musical tribute to “The Queen of Disco.”
The show, titled “Forever Summer – A Tribute to Donna Summer,” was conceived by N’Kenge, who also produced all the music. She’s been performing it throughout the U.S. and internationally as well.
N’Kenge says, “I always found Donna Summer to be the consummate professional artist – fiercely talented, gorgeous, and yet so down to earth. She was a huge inspiration for me, and I feel so fortunate to be able to honor her with this show.
“People may not know that Donna also sang opera, and would walk around her kitchen cooking and singing opera,” N’Kenge says with a chuckle. “She was also a mother and I can relate to that. Many times she chose not to go on tour so she could spend time with her family. She wanted to be able to manage her marriage and motherhood.”
As an award-winning actress and vocalist with a family of her own, N’Kenge says she can relate to those qualities herself. “I’ve always revered Donna’s incredible talent and musical legacy that she left behind.”
In fact, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the legendary singer/songwriter’s death.
Born and raised in the Bronx, N’Kenge says she began honing her musical talents when she was just 3. “I was an only child who connected with music at a very early age, and I’ve been that way all my life. I always wanted to make people happy with my music.” she explains.
And it seems she’s done just that. Earning a scholarship at age 6, her musical talents skyrocketed her through winning national vocal competitions and scholarships, all the way to performing at world-renowned venues, and singing for Presidents and Dignitaries around the globe. That included singing for President Clinton and for President Obama’s historic Commander-in-Chief Inaugural Ball.
Winner of both the Leontyne Price and Lena Horne vocal competitions, she’s also been rewarded for her acting skills. Her most recent performance was in “Caroline, or Change,” for which she won numerous accolades.
N’Kenge made her Broadway debut in “Sondheim on Sondheim.” She also starred in the Broadway production of “Motown: The Musical, where she originated the role of Mary Wells. And there have been many more outstanding performances.
Additionally, the multi-talented star developed Dorothy Dandridge: The Musical,” at Carnegie Hall. She hopes to see it on Broadway one day.
She is also developing a new TV musical comedy/drama titled “Black Butterfly,” about a young girl inspired to pursue her dreams.
“And I’ve always been inspired to put something of myself into each performance I do,” N’Kenge concludes. “And I still haven’t done everything I want to do. Music is an international language. So my preference is to do it all, and speak to many people all over the world.”
