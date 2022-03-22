Broadway has returned to the Kimmel Center. After a year of darkness and show closures, Philadelphia will once again be the recipient of incredible touring productions.
This year’s season features some Broadway winners as well as some old classics that are ready to be reintroduced to a new theater-goer audience.
Frances Egler (Senior Director of Programming & Presentation) stated it perfectly “Fans are in for a spectacular season.”
The Kimmel Cultural Campus will once again team up with The Shubert Organization to bring 56 Tony Award winners and 46 Drama Desk Award winners to the Philadelphia region.
The season’s highlights include Moulin Rouge, the 10-time Tony Award winner, The Musical Six, Beetlejuice, and Tina-The Tina Turner Musical. Fan favorites LES MISÉRABLES and THE LION KING are returning to the Philadelphia area.
Furthermore, when the winner of two Tony Awards, one for Best Revival of Play, A Soldier’s Play, premieres in Philadelphia. In this production, Norm Lewis, best known for his Broadway roles as Javert in Les Misérables and as the first Black man to play the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, will star as Captain Richard Davenport in this touring production.
Ms. Egler shared some thoughts on this year’s exciting lineup.
“We are excited to kick off the season in November with Tina-The Tina Turner Musical produced by Tina Turner herself. It’s a great story about Tina’s life and about all the struggles she encountered. How she triumphed over them and found love. The musical covers the music she did with Ike to her pop hits from the 80’s and 90’s”
Ms. Egler also shared that the region is in for a great night with these two new musicals coming in hot from New York
“The Musical Six is the retelling of the six wives of Henry VIII as a pop concert. It’s a great women’s empowerment show. We also have the most recent Tony Award winner for the best musical Moulin Rouge which is the story of love and romance in Paris in the 1800’s with a contemporary pop score that features over 70 songs that everyone will know at least some of the songs if not all. It’s an incredible spectacle that will run all through July at the Academy of Music.”
Fans will also be able to see Jagged Little Pill, which was forced to close in New York due to COVID.
1776 is also returning to Philadelphia. It was the first musical to use founding fathers to explore the history of the United States. “Lin Manuel Miranda use some of this musical model for Hamilton” Ms. Egler informed. “This is a brand new production. It comes from Diane Paulus who directed Jagged Little Pill.”
The Kimmel Cultural Campus will host performances at The Academy of Music, Merriam Theater, and Forrest Theater.
The health protocols established in the fall for the benefit of attendees, artists, and staff covid protocols are still in place.
Certified by GBAC the gold standard for infection prevention programs, the theaters require everyone attending to wear masks. Proof of vaccination is still required by those over the age of 5. Guests under 5 must provide a negative PCR test or negative rapid test.
Details concerning safety guidelines can be found kimmelculturalcampus.org (Safe & Clean Commitment.
Ms. Egler emphasized “The health restrictions haven’t changed since the fall, and we are working with other theaters around the country. We are also talking to our audiences about what they want and how they will feel safe. Our number one concern is the audience’s safety. “
Below is the official line up for the Broadway season 2022-23:Annie (October 11 – 16, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Merriam Theater)
Les Misérables (November 2 — 13, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music)
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical (November 22– December 4, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music)
A Christmas Carol (November 22 — 27, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Merriam Theater)
Blue Man Group (December 27 – 31, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Merriam Theater)
Jagged Little Pill (January 3 – 15, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music)
A Soldier’s Play (January 24 – February 5, 2023, Forrest Theater)
Come From Away (February 7 – 12, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music)
1776 (February 14 – 26, 2023, Forrest Theater)
Cats (March 14 – 19, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Merriam Theater)
Six (March 21 – April 9, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music)
Jersey Boys (April 18 – 23, 2023, Forrest Theater)
Jesus Christ Superstar (May 2 – 7, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Merriam Theater)
Beetlejuice (May 30 – June 11, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music)
Moulin Rouge! The Musical (July 6 – 30, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music)
The Lion King (August 16 — September 3, 2023, Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music)
Packages begin at $39.00 per show. Depending on seating and performance dates, 7-show subscription packages range from $265.00 to $958.00.
For subscription or ticket information go to kimmelculturalcampus.org/broadway.
Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling (215) 790-5883 or (866) 276-2947. Visit online at kimmelculturalcampus.org/groupsales or telecharge.com/groups.
