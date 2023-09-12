BRAD BAKER

Philadelphia playwright Brad Baker is bringing his newest show titled ”Til’ Death Do Us Part” to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on Sept. 14-17. — Submitted

Philadelphia playwright Brad Baker is bringing his newest show titled ”Til’ Death Do Us Part” to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on Sept. 14-17.

Featuring an all-African-American cast of local actors, the play is designed as a comedic murder mystery and follows two couples — one married and one engaged — on a romantic Jamaican getaway. When a Category 5 hurricane suddenly shakes the resort, and a shocking murder takes place, suspicion and paranoia arise, and the couples must work together to unravel an intricate web of clues and motives. As they struggle to keep their own secrets hidden and put their love to the ultimate test, will tragedy bring them closer together, or tear them apart forever? Only time will tell in this mysterious and comical tale of loves, lies and trouble in paradise.

