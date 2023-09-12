Philadelphia playwright Brad Baker is bringing his newest show titled ”Til’ Death Do Us Part” to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on Sept. 14-17.
Featuring an all-African-American cast of local actors, the play is designed as a comedic murder mystery and follows two couples — one married and one engaged — on a romantic Jamaican getaway. When a Category 5 hurricane suddenly shakes the resort, and a shocking murder takes place, suspicion and paranoia arise, and the couples must work together to unravel an intricate web of clues and motives. As they struggle to keep their own secrets hidden and put their love to the ultimate test, will tragedy bring them closer together, or tear them apart forever? Only time will tell in this mysterious and comical tale of loves, lies and trouble in paradise.
After graduating from Norristown High School, and later West Chester University, Baker moved to Philly 25 years ago and started his career as an actor and a model, while discovering his love of writing along the way.
“I actually had no idea what I wanted to do, but one day, a friend of mine by the name of Walter DeShields — who happens to be directing this play — and who knew how much I was interested in writing, suggested I go back to school to learn script writing,” Baker recalls. “I took his advise and started going to Temple University to study script writing, character development and other things I felt were necessary to become a playwright. And so here we are today.”
Although not necessarily a difficult thing to do if properly prepared, says Baker, playwriting does require certain elements in order to be successful.
According to Baker, “Aside from the writing process itself, it takes discipline, the ability to write believable characters and bring them to life. Then it takes learning to work with the crew, hiring the right actors, going through the entire rehearsal process, and doing a lot of research. And of course talent and a little luck doesn’t hurt either.”
Along the way, he formed Brad Baker Productions, and wrote, produced and starred in his first stage play, “Twisted Her Life, His Secret,” which was later turned into a bestselling book. Today, Baker is recognized as an award-winning stage playwright, producer, director, screenwriter and author. He has continued to perfect his craft with a series of stage plays, films and web series, ultimately delivering “Chasing Cash,” named Play of the Year by the Philadelphia Theatre Committee in 2018.
Of all the many hats he wears, Baker confides that his favorites are writing and producing. “I love dreaming up new ideas, putting them down on paper, and then watching it all come to life. This play has turned out the way I imagined it and we’re currently working on taking it on tour.”
Today, a prolific writer, Baker has many ideas for future works. But where do his ideas come from?
“First of all,” Baker explains, “I start to brainstorm. I imagine different concepts. It’s just like being in elementary school when the teacher asks you to image different things and then imagine what would happen if...”
Unlike those who write non-fiction, Baker says he can just let his mind run wild, imagining all sorts of situations and scenarios, and making them come out anyway he’d like. He insists his mind never stops.
“But my work does,” he says. ”I write for approximately one and-a-half hours a day. Nothing more, nothing less. And no matter where I am at that point in my writing, I stop. I feel no pressure. I just let the story come to me and just flow. So that’s some of the advice I give to others.
“Some people say they just wait until they are inspired,” he concludes. “Well if that’s so, you may take a long time for that inspiration to come to you and you’ll get nothing done.”
