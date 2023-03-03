They met at the famed Dillard High School, in the performing arts program, in a tough Fort Lauderdale, Florida, neighborhood.
Wilner Baptiste, stage named Wil B, who moved to Florida from the Bahamas when he was 11, wanted to study the saxophone but was mistakenly placed in the strings program. He began studying the viola.
Kevin Sylvester, who goes by Kev Marcus on the stage, had been studying the violin since the age of 9.
And one day, when the two met, it was like instant musical chemistry.
“One day, Kev walks into class and begins playing one line from ‘Gimme Some More’ by Busta Rhymes,” Baptiste recalled.” We learned it quickly, and just kept having fun with it.
“We didn’t really understand what we were doing, but unconsciously we did it to stay connected with the music we were learning at school. Although a lot of people quit the strings after a year or two, we kept experimenting with music like that, enjoying ourselves.”
Both musicians went on to win full scholarships to study music. Sylvester was off to Florida International University, and Baptiste went to study at Florida State. They reunited after college, playing their music wherever and whenever they could.
Later they took the name Black Violin from an album recorded by Stuff Smith, a prominent African American jazz musician and pioneer in adapting electrical amplification for the violin.
The two-time Grammy-nominated duo will be making music at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Miller Theater on March 9, at 7:30 p.m.
“When we get to Philly you’ll hear a lot of original music, classical music, and a lot of hip hop,” Baptiste explains. “It’s really hard to describe our music except maybe to say it’s high-energy and so infectious that our audiences often get up and dance in the aisles.
“We like to shatter stereotypes,” he continues. “We enjoy shattering your perception of what you think you’re going to hear.”
Along their way up the ladder of success, Black Violin has shared stages with top names including Kanye West, Aerosmith, The Roots and Tom Petty. They’ve even creatively collaborated with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, and Alicia Keys.
But in addition to their concerts, Baptiste and Sylvester place heavy emphasis on educational outreach, and have performed for over 100,000 students each year. Black Violin joined with Turnaround Arts, alongside artists such as Yo-Yo Ma and Elton John, to bring education to struggling schools in underserved communities.
In 2019, the group launched the Black Violin Foundation Inc. (BVF), a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth by providing access to quality music programs in their community.
BVF believes that music and access to music programs should not be determined by race, gender, or socio-economic status.
“In terms of reward, just let me say I feel I’m getting much more back than I’m giving,” Baptiste insists.
“Things like providing scholarships to young music students to attend programs of their liking and fostering musical creativity and innovation is something you just can’t explain. It’s just a wonderful feeling.”
For more information, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/
