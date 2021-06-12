Charlotte Blake Alston just loves telling stories and that love affair may have started before she could even read.
‘I remember my 2nd grade teacher opening up her notebook and reading us stories that absolutely delighted me. That might have been the beginning of my adventure,” Alston reveals.
Then, too, she says, her parents had a lot to do with her career choices. “I grew up in a musical and very creative family. My mother was a church organist and all the children took piano lessons around the age of six or seven.”
Her father also contributed to her eventual career. ”He was a mailman, but he was the one who had a passion for language and for writing and he would always carve out a time for himself to write,” she said.
Alston remembers sitting by her father’s side and listening to him read aloud which, she remembers, was a lot of works by Black authors and poets. She dreamed of a different kind of career for herself, but on her parents’ urging, she went off to college to study education.
Alston believes that’s when the fates stepped in. After graduating from college, Alston went on to teach at Friends Select School in Philadelphia and suddenly found herself on stage one day dramatizing a skit for her kindergartners.
As word of her storytelling grew, and as her voice grew stronger, Alston was determined to take her talent further, ultimately leaving the classroom and becoming a storyteller. She continued her journey around the world to the delight of thousands.
Her voice has become so strong that she has won many awards, including the Zora Neale Hurston Award, the highest award given by the National Association of Black Storytellers.
Today, Alston, a South Philadelphia native who now resides in Lansdowne, breathes life into traditional and contemporary stories from Africa as well as African-American oral and cultural customs.
Her solo performances are often enhanced with traditional instruments such as djembe, mbira, shekers or the 21-stringed kora.
Now, Alston is using that magical voice to become the storyteller in Opera Philadelphia’s presentation of “The Drama of Tosca,” originally presented live at the Mann Center and now streaming June 17 and 18 on the Opera Philadelphia Channel.
According to Alston, “The 90-minute concert is a nod to Puccini’s opera ‘Tosca,’ a lethal love triangle.
Seen through the eyes of the narrator, Puccini’s work bridges opera and storytelling, highlighting major themes from the original, and focusing on three principal characters joined by the spoken narrator.”
And because the opera had to be cut from the original down to a performance of just 90 minutes, it was decided that adding the spoken word, with Alston at the helm, could accomplish what was necessary, and could fill in some of the gaps left in the story.
“And that’s my job,” says the nationally-acclaimed storyteller, singer and librettist. “I’m there to fill in the gaps. Opera is not usually done this way so I call it the COVID-version. But luckily, it’s working.”
