Soprano Brandi Sutton’s voice has been called “sumptuous” and her performance “ravishing.”
And soon, Sutton will make her debut with Opera Philadelphia in a program that will consists of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” and Margaret Bonds’ “Credo,” a piece based on a prose poem by W.E.B. DuBois. The production will take place at Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music Feb. 3-5.
A lover of all kinds of music – from gospel and opera to jazz and symphonic works — Sutton was something of a late bloomer, and didn’t even begin studying classical music until she was in college.
“I was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and grew up around Oakwood University where my grandmother was the director of the music program there,” Sutton begins. “A pianist and an organist, she taught music at Oakwood for more than 44 years.
“So many great stars graduated from Oakwood,” Sutton remembers. “There were people like Angela Brown and Little Richard. I was surrounded by countless inspirations, but I just didn’t realize how powerful those inspirations were until I got to college.”
All that changed when Sutton entered college to pursue a pre-med program at Oakwood. That’s when an instructor happened to hear her sing with the college choir.
“That’s when I decided to start taking voice lessons. . .the choir director was also a voice teacher who eventually convinced me to pursue music after hearing me sing.”
And the teacher kept taking Sutton to competitions, “and I kept on winning,” Sutton says happily. “And every time I won, I kept thinking maybe I really could do this as a career.”
Soon, taking everyone’s advise, and feeling more self-confident, Sutton dropped biology and began to study music. She next completed a Master of Arts in Vocal Performance at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. After graduation, she headed to New York City to pursue her career.
Today, Sutton is a much sought-after performer, enjoying being busier than ever. But when she’s not on stage, she credits her grandmother for her other interest in social justice.
“My grandmother would go every sabbath after church to jail,” Sutton recalls, “and would often bring others with her. She would do many things for the prisoners. She would make cakes. She would bring people to pray. . .and talk to them. And all that she did really influenced me.
“And in my heart I know music brings people together,” she continues. “Music can change and unite us. It can touch people in many ways. But people need to be able to hear it first. How do we get people to hear it? That’s my biggest challenge, and I believe it starts with getting youngsters exposed to it.”
Today, Sutton has sage advise for others. “First of all, I always say to young singers — and everyone else for that matter — find your true self, and always remain true to that self. We all experience so many outside forces that tend to influence us. But we are all uniquely different. So learn what you love, what you’re most passionate about, and then just stay strong and on track.”
