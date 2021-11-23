Kyla Stone joins a roster of former Anyas in the hit musical “Anastasia” — with one exception.
Twenty-three-year-old Stone is the first African-American to play the coveted role, a role that marks the professional debut for the young actress.
“It’s an amazing experience but somehow it all feels right. It feels like it was meant to be. And the more people talk about it, the more real it becomes,” says Stone, now appearing in the role Nov. 23-28 at the Merriam Theater.
The dazzling show takes audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the help of dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
Stone’s own adventure began at the age of five when she saw “The Phantom of the Opera.” That was about the same time her sister introduced her to “Anastasia,” the film.
“I loved the movie, I loved the music,” Stone recalls. “In fact, I used to constantly listen to the soundtrack and dance around the living room to ‘Once Upon a December.’ And now I actually get to sing it on stage.”
From moments like those, Stone knew what she had to do. She eventually went on to graduate from Chapman University with a B.F.A. in Theater Performance, garnering an award for her “Outstanding Performance” as Judy Bernly in “9 to 5.”
As far as inspirations for her life’s work, Stone says Audra McDonald was number one. “I got to see her in concert and I was sitting in the first row. She invited everyone to sing along with her and she looked at me and said, ‘With a voice like that, you will be on Broadway someday.’ That comment always stuck with me, and getting to do this show now feels like a step in the right direction.”
And those very steps may be helping others move closer toward their own dreams. “I’m beginning to feel like a trailblazer and I hope I’m inspiring others,” Stone says. “I hope others realize that if I can do this, so can they. I hope they see that doors are beginning to open. Getting this role feels as though something has fallen in my lap, so with hard work and dedication, it can fall in the lap of others too.”
Today, Stone insists she faces no real challenges in playing Anya. “I think if there is any challenge at all it would be making it through without crying every night singing the musical score that I love so much and have for years.”
In conclusion, Stone wishes the best of luck to all the other Anyas out there and offers these words of encouragement: “I believe it’s important to find people who inspire you, as well as people who believe and support you.
“And maybe most importantly, I think it’s very important to find people who push you to be your very best. That way, everything meant for you will eventually find you – and you’ll be on your way to living your own dream just as I have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.