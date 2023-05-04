“I'm a 6-foot tall, plus size, bi-racial woman, and people just don't know what to do with me,” laments singer-songwriter and actor Bethany Thomas.
But director Rob Lindley certainly did as Thomas was cast in the upcoming production of “Songs for Nobodies,” continuing at People's Light through May 21.
Written by Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith, the one-woman show features actress and singer Thomas as 10 different characters. They are five culture-defining divas — including Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf and Maria Callas — along with five “nobodies” who propel the play through stories about their unlikely encounters with each singer.
“Songs for Nobodies” demonstrates the power of music to create profound connections in everyday life as it follows five women who work uninspiring jobs, beset by self-doubt and unfortunate circumstance before experiencing unexpected encounters with the musical icons they idolize.
The show also features timeless classics such as “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “Crazy,” and “Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do.”
Appearing as 10 different people in one show could prove a daunting experience for some performers, but not for Thomas who seems well-prepared for the role.
“Maybe that's because I've played it twice before,” she comments. “I played it once at the Milwaukee Repertory and also at Chicago's Northlight Theatre.”
“I can't think of another performer who could pull off this massive show besides Bethany Thomas,” Lindley shared. “As theater artists, we are used to putting our hearts and souls into something and then letting it go.”
However, he adds, this production gives the actress and the director a rare and exciting chance to revisit this piece and make it even better, reviving and re-tooling it for People's Light audiences.
Chicago-based Thomas has always been a force in the local theater scene for a wide array of critically-acclaimed musicals and plays, including “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Into the Woods,” “The Color Purple,” and “Porgy and Bess,” to name just a few.
In 2020, she also released two albums, “BT/SHE/HER” and “Material Flats.”
The desire to do it all started when Thomas was very young. She remembers, “The desire to sing and perform was always there. I come from a musical family, although the only other performer in my family is my younger sister who is an actress and lives in New York.”
Growing up, Thomas says she went to a lot of concerts that probably helped to establish her musical ambitions. And she was further influenced by listening to the music of some of her favorites like Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Audra McDonald, and others.
“Over the years, I've had lots of favorites,” she says. “But I think in this show, my most favorite to do is probably Judy Garland. I absolutely love the way she holds herself, the way she delivers a song, the way she performs. Doing her is always a thrill and she's the one that starts the show off.”
Another favorite, Thomas admits, is Maria Callas. “Doing a Puccini aria at the end of the show always feels good.”
Thomas says she does lots of theater work to help pay the bills, and no matter what she's doing, she thoroughly enjoys doing it all.
But even so, she has one secret wish, “And that's to do a Sondheim show, any Sondheim show, every Sondheim show! I just want that to be known!
For more information on Bethany Thomas and the "Songs for Nobodies" production, visit peopleslight.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.