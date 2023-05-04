BETHANY THOMAS

Bethany Thomas takes on 10 different characters in the one-woman show "Songs for Nobodies" at People's Light through May 21. — Mark Garvin

 Mark Garvin

“I'm a 6-foot tall, plus size, bi-racial woman, and people just don't know what to do with me,” laments singer-songwriter and actor Bethany Thomas.

But director Rob Lindley certainly did as Thomas was cast in the upcoming production of “Songs for Nobodies,” continuing at People's Light through May 21.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.