Isabella Esler (Lydia), Will Burton (Adam) & Britney Coleman (Barbara). Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022.jpg

From left, Isabella Esler (Lydia), Will Burton (Adam) and Britney Coleman (Barbara) in the “Beetlejuice” production. — Matthew Murphy

“Beetlejuice,” the ghost-with-the-most, makes his Philadelphia debut in this edgy and irreverent musical-comedy, and will haunt the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus from May 30-June 11.

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy/horror movie, the script for “Beetlejuice’” is flipped, and rather than a family trying to get rid of the ghosts trying to haunt them, the story concerns the ghosts of Adam and Barbara Maitland trying to rid their home of the family that moved in after the young couple’s untimely death.

