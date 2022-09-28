BalletX is hosting a free, family-friendly pop-up performance at Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5 p..m. to 7 p.m.
Organized by BalletX, the goal of this free event is to offer the Philadelphia community an opportunity to watch BalletX perform, as well as meet their new dancers and fellows.
The Chocolate Ballerina Company, Metropolitan Ballet Company, and Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers are also joining BalletX to give audiences a chance to spend the evening enjoying live music, fun and dance education.
One if the featured dancers of the night will be Shawn Cusseaux, a native of Tampa, Florida. He apprenticed with BalletX in 2020, and joined the troupe in 2021.
“I didn't start out to be a dancer,” Cusseaux says. “In fact, it didn't happen until I was a freshman in high school. I always loved creating different acting roles, but it wasn't until I was cast in the 'Chocolate Nutcracker' that I began to see myself as a dancer.”
And one day, while watching his cousin perform with an African troupe, Cusseaux enjoyed the experience so much that he asked his mother if he could do that, too.
He says without hesitation his mother said yes, and it was not long before he was enrolled in the Pinellas County Center for the Arts at Gibbs High School.
Although he was behind some of the other students who may have started their training much earlier, Cusseaux says in time, he felt himself getting better, and enjoying the process more and more.
“And even though I saw myself getting better and better, I realized I still needed more structure and technique. So I enrolled at the Conservatory of Performing Arts at Point Park University in Pittsburgh.
Given the opportunity to perform works by Keisha Lalama, Jennifer Archibald, Camille A. Brown, and others, Cusseaux eventually landed in Philly and BalletX.
During the upcoming event, Cusseaux will perform “Honey,” choreographed by Jamar Roberts and premiered at BalletX's Summer Series 2022-2023 Season at the Wilma Theatre.
The young dancer will also appear in “Fancy Me,” choreographed by Caili Quan. A duet set to “Groove Me” by King Floyd, this piece was created in 2018 and has been performed on national tours.
Cusseaux will also dance excerpts from”Love Letters,” choreographed by Caili Quan and based on Quan's film exploration of the same name. Produced by BalletX during the COVID epidemic, this piece will have a stage debt at Fall Series 2022 at the Wilma, Nov 30-Dec. 4. The piece is based on her upbringing in Guam.
“I love dancing and especially with this company. We really enjoy each other and it feels like a community,” Cusseaux says.
“Still,” he adds, “dancing can be difficult.You have to appreciate the art form and company you're dancing with. You have days filled with peaks and valleys, and you have to learn to deal with all of it. And then there will be days you'll have to learn not to be too hard on yourself.
“And through it all you have to learn to push yourself and continue to make room for growth. These are the rough spots all dancers have to endure.” Cusseaux explains. “You have to keep yourself in shape and a dancer at all times. I've learned to dance many different styles. It's hard work. But it's wonderful.”
For information and to register visit www.balletx.org.
