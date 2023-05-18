In a small town on the Great Barrier Reef, sea temperatures rise and the mining industry gets really, really rich. As a new hybrid shark appears in the harbor, a marine biology student comes home to help save her mother's hair salon business.
Through dry humor, she juggles the colorful personalities of her home town while avoiding diving back in the water. The people of Galilee (also the title of Australian writer Christine Evans' riveting play) have to decide to fight, flee, or adapt to the changing environment.
Azuka Theatre is happy to present "Galilee,” running now through May 21 at The Proscenum at The Drake, 302 Hicks St. Directed by Rebecca May Flowers, the story of the small town on the Queensland mainland must deal with their own unique heartbreak, including the break down of their entire fishing economy.
A small cast brings the story to life, including actor Ryane Studivant, now making her Azuka debut as Jemima, a tough-minded, fourth generation boat captain who watches her own family's business fall apart.
“This play, making its world premiere, takes on climate change, how the people living through it deal with the change, and how it affects their lives,” Studivant explains. “But although this play is not about climate change specifically, it is something the town is dealing with the best they can."
Written by Evans, an award-winning Australian playwright and novelist, the playwright grew up by the sea and always wanted to write abut it. This play accomplishes that and deals with who we are and how we choose to live. It is grounded in community and a mother/daughter relationship.
Evans holds an MFA and Ph.D. from Brown University, served as Briggs-Copeland lecturer on English at Harvard from 2007-12, and is a professor in Georgetown University's Department of Performing Arts.
The play itself has received a PlayPenn Conference Award, and was a finalist in the Lysicrates Award, both in 2017, as well as a semi-finalist in the Queensland Premier's Drama Award in 2019.
During the action, most of the townspeople have to make important decisions, and that includes Jemima who has to decide whether to change her career or move to another town to start over again.
“As actors, I believe we can all certainly relate to that problem,” Studivant says. “We face challenges like that every day in our business.”
Studivant, originally from a town right outside of Richmond, Virginia, decided in high school she might like to become an actress. “Especially in my senior year when my drama teacher said I had the talent and should try it on as a career.
“So I took her advise, went to Mary Washington University to major in theater, and then came to Philadelphia as an apprentice at the Walnut Street Theater.”
Interestingly, she adds, to further her career after that, she then went from the oldest theater (the Walnut Street) to the second oldest (the Barter Theater in Virginia) to pursue her career. She also had a long stint with a theater in Colorado before eventually moving and settling down in Philly in 2016.
Over the years she also performed at many regional theaters, such as Theatre Horizon, Media, Playhouse on the Square, and many others. Additionally, she is the executive producer of the Philadelphia location of the national murder mystery comedy, “The Dinner Detective.”
Next up, Studivant is due to appear in “Gypsy” at Gretna Theatre this summer. And after that, it becomes a wait-and-see game.
“So, to anyone thinking seriously about going into this as a career, all I can say is what was said to me a long time ago,” she offers. “If you can think of anything else to do that would make you happy, then please go do it!”
