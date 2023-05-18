RYANNE STUDIVANT

Ryane Studivant performs in the world premiere of "Galilee" at the Azuka Theatre located in The Drake through May 21. — Submitted

In a small town on the Great Barrier Reef, sea temperatures rise and the mining industry gets really, really rich. As a new hybrid shark appears in the harbor, a marine biology student comes home to help save her mother's hair salon business.

Through dry humor, she juggles the colorful personalities of her home town while avoiding diving back in the water. The people of Galilee (also the title of Australian writer Christine Evans' riveting play) have to decide to fight, flee, or adapt to the changing environment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.