“It’s a quirky show about the delicate balance between our ambitions and our insecurities,” says Amina Robinson who directs “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” now at the Arden Theatre through June 25.
This winsome, award-winning musical follows a group of six spelling champions who learn that winning — and losing — isn’t everything as they compete for a treasured spelling bee championship and make some hilarious and heartfelt self-discoveries along the way.
An unusual aspect of the show is that four real audience members are invited on stage to compete in the spelling bee alongside the six young characters.
“Not only is that fun for the cast and the audience members who are selected, but it makes the flavor of the show change every evening,” says Jessica Money who plays Olive Ostrovsky, one of the youngsters vying for the title of spelling bee champion.
Money, who recently played Fern in the Arden Children’s Theatre production of “Charlotte’s Web,” plays Olive as a shy little girl somewhere between the ages of 7 and 9, whose home life hasn’t always been the best.
According to Money, “Olive is a newcomer to the world of the spelling bee, and her home life hasn’t always been ideal. Her mom is off in India, and her father is often off and busy at work. So here she is, looking for somewhere to belong.”
Obviously, Money is past elementary school age, so is it difficult to play such a young child?
“Well,” she begins to explain, “first of all I start with my body. Children are almost always in motion, exploring their environment and those around them. So when I play Olive, I begin with my body, moving around a lot more than I do in my normal life.
“And my voice goes a little higher, except when I sing, so by the end of the show Olive finds her true voice, which is much more like my own. And I think that helps to tell her story and how she finally finds confidence in herself.”
Money’s own confidence and belief in her theatrical abilities began in high school. While she and her friends were looking for something to do so they could spend important time together, they stumbled into the world of school theatrics.
“One day the school decided to put on a musical and, on a whim, I tried out, got a part, and from then on I was hooked,” says Money.
In fact, so hooked, that after she graduated from high school she went on to study musical theater at Temple University, even appearing in a professional production of “The Color Purple” while still a student. And that, she goes on to say, was a wonderful experience because at that early stage in her own career she was able to connect with and learn from true professionals who were already performing and perfecting their craft.
Money has since appeared in a number of local and regional productions, and hopes to continue her climb up the ladder of success one day, hopefully even appearing on Broadway.
“That would be awesome,” she notes, “and of course, I guess that is every actor’s biggest dream. But for now, again like most actors, we do our best and wait and see what tomorrow brings.
“Right now, all I know for sure is that I’ll be teaching musical theater to young children this summer at the Arden while waiting for my next professional job to come along. And as long as I’m acting, I’m happy!”
For more information on Jessica Money and the “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” visit www.ardentheatre.org.
