JESSICA MONEY

Jessica Money, front, will play the shy spelling bee contestant Olive in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” through June 25 at the Arden Theatre. — Submitted

“It’s a quirky show about the delicate balance between our ambitions and our insecurities,” says Amina Robinson who directs “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” now at the Arden Theatre through June 25.

This winsome, award-winning musical follows a group of six spelling champions who learn that winning — and losing — isn’t everything as they compete for a treasured spelling bee championship and make some hilarious and heartfelt self-discoveries along the way.

