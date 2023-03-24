“Radio Golf,” the 10th and final play in August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle, is being presented by the Arden Theatre Company through April 16.
The play follows a Black man named Harmon Wilks on his quest to revive his childhood neighborhood and become the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh.
In 2007, just like many other of Wilson’s plays, “Radio Golf” was awarded a string of awards, including the Tony for Best Play.
And as in many of Wilson’s plays, the key theme here is African American identity. Another important theme in this play is what constitutes masculinity as a part of one’s identity.
With a cast that reveals many of the town’s characters, comes Elder Joseph Barlow, portrayed in this production by Damien Wallace.
According to Wallace, now marking his appearance in his eighth Wilson play, “Barlow is also known as ‘Old Joe,’ and is the oldest person recently returned to the Hill district where he was born in 1918.
“In my role, I serve as the tie to the old days,” Wallace continues. “I am the lynchpin to the past. I carry all the legacy and the history of the community. And I’m bringing all of that to the present day.”
Wallace himself is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and originally planned on becoming a baseball player. But somewhere along the way, fate stepped in with different plans.
“When I was in high school, I remember an English teacher took us to see a production of ‘Macbeth,’ and I was fascinated,” Wallace says. “In fact, I said to her ‘I could do that.’ And so she turned to me and said, ‘Then why don’t you?’”
Wallace said he never forgot that encounter. “And back around 1998, a friend of mine, who was involved in theater, was looking for someone to take a part in ‘Black Nativity.’ I had done some acting in high school so I agreed to help him out,” Wallace remembers. “Little did I know then that this was the start of a whole new career.”
This is the second time Wallace is doing this role in this play, and admits the role and his interpretation of it has changed.
“It’s been 10 or 11 years since the last time I did it, and many things have changed,” Wallace insists. “First of all, we’re coming at it from a different perspective. I’m older and at a much different point in my life than I was years ago. Also, we’re following our director’s point of view and honoring his visions that he feels are important parts of the play.”
One of Wallace’s own interpretations of the play is that “the modern-day African American doesn’t want to remember the past. They want to move forward. But in order to move forward, you need to hold on to that past. And Wilson reminds us of that. I believe this is Wilson’s way of reminding us who we are.”
And while some who don’t really know or understand Wilson’s work might have trouble understanding it, not so for Wallace.
“I love his work. I love his poetry. I revel in it. His words are so wonderful. There’s a rhythm to them. Wilson was so highly influenced by jazz and the era of jazz that you hear it in his writing.”
And Wallace concludes that his greatest joy in doing a Wilson piece is the privilege of communicating his impact on our society, particularly the African American society.
“And the overwhelming richness in his work allows me to take those same things that are positive and incorporate them into my own life and move on.”
For more information on Damien Wallace and the “Radio Golf” production, visit ardentheatre.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.