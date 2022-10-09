The much beloved, multi award-winning musical “Annie” is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Miller Theatre Oct. 11-16.
Premiering in 1976, “Annie” tells the story of a young orphan girl who must live in a miserable orphanage run by the tyrannical Miss Hannigan, until one day she is selected to spend a short time at the home of the wealthy industrialist by the name of Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks.
This story, based on the popular comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” continues to appeal to all generations of theater-goers with its promise of hope in the midst of adversity. And the musical score, which includes such favorites as “It’s A Hard Knock Life,” “Maybe,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” and the eternal anthem of optimism “Tomorrow,” continues to warm every heart.
Cast in the role of Grace, the private secretary to Warbucks, and the woman who chooses Annie to come live at his mansion, is Julia Nicole Hunter. Hunter is originally from Nashville, Tennessee, but now lives in New York City. She claims to have been singing since the age of three, starting at her grandmother’s church and never gave a thought to doing anything else.
She also credits her father with being her biggest inspiration. “My dad was always into music. He was a tour manager,” Hunter says. “He sang with the Air Force Band. So looking back at my career, I always looked up to him as a person and a singer, so I would definitely say it was my father who inspired me the most.”
And that inspiration led Hunter to studying her craft at at the American Musical and Dramatic Arts Academy in New York, and beginning her professional career some 12 years ago.
“My first professional role was starring in the regional theater production of ‘In The Heights’ right here in Philadelphia at the Walnut Street Theatre,” she offers.
She’s also worked for Norwegian Cruise Lines as a principal vocalist, appeared in “The Color Purple” in Florida, and was a principal vocalist for “Burn The Floor.”
“While I would say my dream role was ‘In the Heights’ at the Walnut, ‘Annie’ is definitely fast becoming a dream role of mine too, and I’m so glad I was cast in the show.”
Hunter confesses to only having seen the show once before, but seeing the movie “many, many times. To be honest, ‘Annie’ was never on my radar. But now I’ve fallen n love with the show and all the characters.”
But she does admit having a special place in her heart for Grace, a woman she describes as ‘”business driven, but a woman who also has this soft, nurturing spot in her that Annie brings out. I find I really relate to her.”
But what happens to an actor if they find themselves in a role they can’t relate to? “Well, then. I would say you have to study other characters you might be able to compare your part to who might be similar, either up on stage, or maybe someone in your family. I know if you dig deep enough you’ll find someone.”
“Annie’ will be on tour util June, 2023, Hunter says, and after that she’ll be headed back to New York waiting for the next role in the next show.
Performing is something I love doing,” she says. ”Honestly, I love being able to make people happy in whatever way I can.”
For tickets call 215-893-1999.
