ANGELIQUE KIDJO

On May 16, Angelique Kidjo, along with Renée Fleming and the Philadelphia Orchestra, will perform during the Great Stages Gala at Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center. — Fabrice Mabillot

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. will present the Great Stages Gala on May 16, featuring a performance by the orchestra under the direction of Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nezet-Sequin in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

The orchestra will collaborate with world-renowned singers Renée Fleming and Angelique Kidjo, both of whom are five-time Grammy Award-winners. Former 6abc Action News Anchor Jim Gardner will serve as host for the evening.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.