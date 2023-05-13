The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. will present the Great Stages Gala on May 16, featuring a performance by the orchestra under the direction of Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nezet-Sequin in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.
The orchestra will collaborate with world-renowned singers Renée Fleming and Angelique Kidjo, both of whom are five-time Grammy Award-winners. Former 6abc Action News Anchor Jim Gardner will serve as host for the evening.
No one could quarrel with this amazing star-studded lineup. Take Kidjo for example, who was once touted by Times Magazine as “Africa's premier diva,” and once named one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
She's also received many additional accolades and awards, but never lets any of it get to her head. Instead, Kidjo is content with making her music and helping with as many humanitarian causes as she can.
Kidjo was born into a family of performing artists. Her father was a musician and her mother worked as a choreographer and theater director. At the age of six, Kidjo began performing in her mother's theater troupe.
According to Kidjo, she would sit around the theater, watching all that was going on. She would memorize the songs and all the action, and begged her mother to let her go on.
Well, one day a little actress was sick and couldn't play her scene. So Kidjo's mother threw the costume at her and dragged her on stage.
“That was the first time in my life I knew I had a skeleton because every bone in my body was shaking,” she laughs.
But she started singing, and as soon as she finished, she rushed off the stage — to a standing ovation.
But, Kidjo admits, it wasn't inevitable that her life should take a musical turn. In fact, when she was older, she thought about becoming a human rights lawyer or even a doctor.
“But my father was against it, telling me there would be too much violence and that I couldn't handle all that because it was too dangerous,” she remembers.
He was probably basing that on all the violence and political upheaval that the family had witnessed which caused them to leave their homeland and move to Paris.
”Instead, he told me, 'Use your brain which is your ultimate weapon.'”
Still, the need to help others persisted in the young woman. “But by that time we had moved to Paris and it was too late in the semester to enroll in any classes. But two friends of mine were studying law and invited me to sit in a class to see if I liked it.”
One day one of the teachers gave Kidjo a hypothetical case to try and solve. But when she didn't answer to his liking, she was told she's never make it as a lawyer. “He also told me everything I had to do and learn — including political science. That was it. No more law school for me.”
So it was back to the drawing board and a sensational musical career, even producing her first album “Pretty” in 1981. And much more was to follow.
In addition to her music, Kidjo is actively involved in many humanitarian causes. She says, “I feel as though I have to wake people up; people who are stupidly hurting others, they don't even know which causes nothing but pain. I don't believe in that. So I'll do anything I can to save the planet for the next generation.”
For more information about Angelique Kidjo and her performance with Renée Fleming and the Philadelphia Orchestra, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.