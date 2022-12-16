She saw her future career in a dream and was determined to make that dream come true.
“In my dream, I was a performer and I saw myself on a stage with a spotlight shining on me,” says Altamiece Carolyn Cooper, now appearing in “Alice in Wonderland” at People’s Light in Malvern.
“It was such a vivid dream and I didn’t dream it just one night. I had that same dream over and over and over again.”
So although she was preparing to become a dentist, and was studying at Western Michigan University, she eventually switched majors and graduated with a degree in Musical Theater Performance.
Actually, it all seemed quite natural to Cooper. Her father was in musical theater and her mother from a gospel group.
“And I was told I started singing at the age of three, although I don’t remember it.”
After graduation, her first show was in “Ragtime” at a theater in Wichita, Kansas,” says Cooper, who is a native and still a contented resident of Battle Creek, Michigan.
Later, she went on to appear in many regional productions and national tours.
And now Cooper is making her People’s Light debut in the story of Alice who, on her first day in middle school, stumbles upon a strange book in the library and ends up in a mysterious and magical place.
In the show, which runs through Jan. 1, Cooper plays the dual role of Alice’s mother, and the White Queen in the delightful panto. And as she describes her roles, she admits to each character having to face several challenges.
“Alice’s mom faces the challenge of finally being able to live her dream of becoming a professional singer and traveling all over the world, while still being present for her daughter, helping her navigate all she has to do in middle school.
“And then there’s the White Queen,” Cooper continues. “Her challenge is she ages backward, going from a woman of 47 down to a toddler.”
With constant costume changes, Cooper says the audience will understand the action.
The Panto, written by Jennifer Childs, is a take on Lewis Carroll’s madcap classic. Composer and lyricist Alex Bachtel says, “There’s a surprise at every turn. And at every surprising turn is joy, delight, irreverence, and play, both among the cast and with the audience. Panto forms an instant family...It’s a real family in which everyone is yelling and throwing food.”
Cooper agrees and alludes to all the fun she personally gets in doing her roles. “I’m having such a wonderful time. I’d also love to come back to Philadelphia to do any show that’s offered to me. It would be my pleasure.”
For tickets call the box office at 610-644-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.