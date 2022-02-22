“Rent,” the highly-acclaimed rock opera that tells the story of one year in the life of a group of bohemians struggling to live and love in New York’s East Village, is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Merriam Theater, March 4-6 for a 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour.
On Broadway, “Rent” won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. And even though many years have passed since its original production, Shafiq Hicks, who plays Tom Collins in this production, says its message is still relevant today.
“The show is about real stories that affect real people, and is based on the AIDS/HIV epidemic that struck throughout the world in the ‘80s,” Hicks says. “Filled with great songs and characters, ‘Rent’ ultimately forms an electrifying portrait of life and love flourishing in the face of adversity.
“I loved the piece when I first saw it, and I continue to love it even today. And I’m so grateful to be able to return to the company after being away from the show since COVID, another epidemic, shut us down in 2019.”
Hicks, a Philly native, grew up singing in church and in school plays. A graduate of the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA), Hicks was also a voice major at Temple University, and an alumnae of the Kimmel Center’s education program “‘Showstoppers.”
Over the years he’s sung with many artists including Aretha Franklin, Andrea Bocelli, Estelle, and many more. His theater credits include, among others, “The Wiz” and “Pippin.”
In this production of “Rent,” Hicks plays Tom Collins, “a go with the flow kind of guy, someone who is just the opposite of me. I’m one of those people who always wants to be in control. I like to know where everything is and what I’m going to be doing for the day.
“Tom is the glue that holds everything together,” Hicks continues. “Being in this character has taught me to be more open to life in general, as well as more open to love.”
In the show Hicks gets to sing several of the shows most memorable songs, including his favorite, “Christmas Bells.” But, he admits, his most favorite number, and a song he doesn’t get to sing, is “Take Me or Leave Me.”
All in all, Hicks says, “Being in this show is like living a dream. And I’m really looking forward to coming to Philly with the show.”
But what’s it like playing to a hometown audience?
When your hometown audience is Philly, that’s just great,” Hicks insists. “Everyone I know – friends and family – will come out to celebrate me being in the show. At least I hope so. And you can always trust a Philly audience. They let you know if you’re talented or not. They hold nothing back. So I’m a little scared, but I pray they like me.”
Besides an extremely talented cast, Hicks says “Rent” also comes with a message. “And that message is, with COVID still going on, we all have to learn to live with and love one another. In fact, I think you always need to lead with love and allow people to be who they are – no matter what!”
For ticket information, visit kimmelculturalcampus.org
