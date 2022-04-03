She was born in Baltimore, lived for a time in New York City, and finally moved to Philly.
“I was unhappy in New York, and one day a mentor of mine suggested I might like Philly better,” says Sanchel Brown. “And he was right. I moved here and immediately fell in love with the city and its people .”
Since then – and even before – Brown has kept herself extremely busy. She describes herself as a dancer first and foremost, as well as an actress, songwriter, playwright, mother, healer, and who knows what else. But in 2017, and now during Philly's fifth annual Theatre Week, Brown will be presenting her show titled “Wheelz of Life: Listening Party,” on April 10.
The show includes behind the scenes footage of the creation of her previous offering, “Wheelz of Life: The Roller Skating Musical,” including an exclusive listening party featuring music from the original score which include behind the scenes footage along with live performances on skates.
“Being from Baltimore meant we spent a lot of time at the roller rink,” Brown remembers. “One day when I was visiting Atlanta, Georgia, I went to a rink there and my mind started working, envisioning a story, a musical I could create that would involve people and the rink.
“I knew such a thing had been done before, like 'Starlight Express' on Broadway, but never the way I wanted to do it. I knew a musical featuring African Americans doing a musical on roller skates would be super cool!"
And that vision ultimately turned into Brown's “Wheelz of Life: The Rollerskating Musical.” Written, choreographed and directed by Brown in partnership with creative collaborator India Hyman, the show is a musical on roller skates that investigates the powers of the sub-culture of roller skating as a staple of entertainment, swag and healing among Black families of many generations.
On her long journey to achieving her dreams, Brown graduated with a BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University, and has since continued her studies at L'Ecole De Sable in Senegal West Africa, with Rhapsody James in Los Angeles, and Rhythm One Acting with Ozzie Jones.
She is the founder of The Queenz Collective, a 2015 Barrymore Award nominee for Best Lead Actress in a Musical, and winner for Best Ensemble for her leading role as Mary in Theatre Horizon's “Black Nativity.”
Brown is a teaching artist as such places as Drexel University, University of the Arts, Princeton and more, and currently teaches her original “AfroClub” dance class fusing Baltimore House and West African Dance Forms. She recently founded Nubienne Productions, a company that unites healing and performing arts.
“I knew undertaking these projects would be difficult,” Brown acknowledges, “and that people would be skeptical of an African American narrative exclusively in this type of format. And because it would be such a big project I wondered to myself if I could actually do it.”
But, through it all, she found she could. And the projects, she says, fill her with joy. “Seeing my words on paper come to life is very exciting for me. It's absolutely magical and I feel meant to be. Growing up, I lived roller skating and so did others. It's very important in the Black community so I wanted to bring it to life.”
“Wheelz of Life: Listening Party” can be seen on April 10 at the Community Education Center, 3500 Lancaster Ave. For information go to www.phillytheatreweek.com
