Before Rosa Parks refused to go to the back of the bus, before Martin Luther King, Jr. inspired a movement, Lloyd Price’s music brought Black and white youth together.
From his obscure beginnings to overnight teen sensation, from unsung trailblazer to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the story of Lloyd Price has never been told onstage – until now.
With a script written by B. Jeffrey Madoff in collaboration with Price himself, “Personality:The Lloyd Price Musical” continues at People’s Light on the Leonard C. Haas stage through April 3.
The talented cast performs many of the singer/songwriter’s iconic hits, including “Lawdy, Miss Clawdy,” “Stagger Lee,” and the song that became his namesake, “Personality.”
One of the performers in the show, Philadelphia native Donnie Hammond, makes her People’s Light debut as the trailblazing guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
“I’m enjoy this show and this role very much,” says Hammond, a self-proclaimed actress, singer and “mover. I don’t classify myself as a dancer, but over the years I’ve learned how to move onstage,”
She’s also learned how to play various roles, including appearing at the Walnut Street Theatre, Quintessence, Theatre Horizon, Bucks County Playhouse, and more. “But this is my first time at People’s Light and it’s been a wonderful experience playing Sister Rosetta, someone who started as a gospel artist and eventually crossed over to Rock. She was a singer and guitarist and someone who influenced many of the most iconic performers known in our world today, including a young Elvis Presley – even though many people have never heard of her.”
Sister Rosetta was born in Cotton Plant, Arkansas, and began her musical career at a very early age. “And it’s very interesting to be playing a real live person versus a fictional character. I did a lot of research so I could do right by her, so what I do is not so much a imitation but rather as true a telling of her life as possible. I even get to sing one of her most famous songs, ‘Up Above My Head.’”
Hammond adds that because this is such a high-spirited and energetic part, she has to keep her energy level at a high pitch to allow her to keep up. “In fact,” she reports, “it’s much more high energy than I expected. So it’s very important to keep up to make the role as soulful and inspirational as it needs to be.”
Hammond volunteers that she had no formal education or college training to fulfill her dreams of becoming a performer. And while waiting for that “big chance” Hammond worked for years as a hairstylist.
“And then one day I had had enough and decided to take a leap of faith,” she says. “And even when Covid hit and times were rough, performing still felt normal and natural to me. I just kept going, and here I am today.”
And she plans to keep it that way, adding some words of wisdom for others who may decide to take the same path. “I would tell them to just keep honing their craft. There are lots of people around who may be good at what they do, but you have to be better than good. You also have to be willing to take chances. Every day, just get better and better at what you do. And one day you’ll be one of the best!’
To purchase tickets call 610-644-3500 or visit online peopleslight.org.
