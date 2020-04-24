Normally, actor Benjamin Brown would be seen on TV, in films, and on the stage. But these are not normal times.
For now, coronavirus has put an end to what we once considered normal. And all of us, including actors and others, must find another way to do their work.
So, for now, Brown is joining a score of other actors in a virtual play reading of Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Designed by the Lantern Theater to bring this comedy into your home, the hope is that sharing this artistic adventure will bring people some solace and pleasure now when it is most needed.
The reading will be presented Friday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. and hosted on the Zoom online platform.
According to Brown, this play is believed to be one of Shakespeare’s early comedies “ironically written during the outbreak of the Plague in the mid-1590s. Shakespeare believed that people needed something to cheer them up during such a terrible time, not unlike what we’re facing today.
“During this time we can’t even do simple things, like going to the gym or watching a sporting event,” Brown continues. “And I believe it’s taking its toll on people. The other day I watched something on TV that was very depressing. And I believe the goal of Lantern Theater, and my role as an artist working with them, is to uplift and put a smile on people’s faces.”
In this production, Brown plays Dumaine, one of the King’s lords, and one of four young men of Navarro who take a vow of celibacy just before the women of their dreams arrive from France. The youths’ comeuppance is comically inevitable as they twist themselves into impossible knots of logic in a futile attempt to have their cake and eat it too.
Brown, who lives in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and was brought up in Atlanta, says he was a “science nerd who wanted to became a astronaut,” and only did only one play during his college days.
“After I graduated from college I moved back home but was in a kind of funk, when my father said I needed to do something with my life,” Brown recalls. “And I don’t know why but one day I moved to New Jersey and auditioned for and joined a New England Theatre Company out of New York. I had no more experience than that one play I had done in college.”
From there, Brown booked People’s Light in Malvern, and that, he says, is what brought him to the Philly area. He also traveled the country picking up roles in films and TV. Today, he’s very happy to be making his debut with Lantern and acting again – even though doing it virtually.
“This is my first virtual play and we’re doing a reading so it won’t be staged,” he explains. “But I realized that the audience is part of the acting experience. But hopefully, in this time of social distancing, we can connect the audience to the work and create theater this way.
“Eventually, when we push through all this we can get back to the way things were because humans need humans. And actors need an audience,” he concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.