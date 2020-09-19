At first, Mason Reeves was just a 8-year-old boy who enjoyed sports. But his mother, who had taken over a local community theater, loved the theater and putting on plays.
“The first play she put on was ‘Gypsy’ and she forced me to be in it because she needed a little boy for the show,” Reeves says. “And so we reached a compromise. I agreed to be in the show provided I’d get enough time off to compete in sports.”
So mother and son made a deal and Reeves got his first taste of the theater. “And before long,” he remembers, “I fell in love with the whole experience and decided to pursue it.”
After high school, where he continued to be in as many plays as possible, Reeves auditioned for and was accepted into the University of Michigan. While there, he continued acting in a great many plays.
“In my senior year I was picked to play the role of Kristoff in the national tour of ‘Frozen.’ Of course, I accepted, and so I finished my last year of college on line — before the pandemic put everything on hold,” he says.
Still, Reeves remains optimistic about the future, and believes in time the theater — and “Frozen” — will be back in front of live audiences. Until then, he says, he keeps as busy as possible.
His next appearance will be on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., when he performs in the Bucks County Playhouse free virtual variety show. Reeves will be heard singing “‘Til There Was You.”
Today, at the age of 22, Reeves has managed to amass a rather impressive resume. Some of the shows he’s appeared in include ”Footloose,” “Mama Mia,” “A Chorus Line,” and many others.
He admits that he loves doing them all, although to this day he says his favorite is a show called “Passing Strange,” mainly because he says it sort of mirrors his own life in many ways.
“The show features a young Black man named ‘Youth,’ who journeys through the play searching for the ‘real,’ something that continues to escape his reach. He never felt he fit in anywhere. I discovered the show in my junior year in high school at a time I was searching for my own ‘real,’” Reeves remembers.
“As a biracial person, around middle school, people expected me to be something I wasn’t,” Reeves volunteers. “As someone from Cave Creek, Arizona, I wasn’t quite sure what they expected or how they wanted me to act.”
That experience, he continues, forced hm into being the stereotype of what being “Black” meant.
“And so I became the ‘Black kid,’ even though that was something I never quite understood nor had any true connection with. And eventually I began to fit in. So it wasn’t until I saw ‘Passing Strange’ that I began to give myself permission to be myself.”
“Passing Strange” closed in 2008, but someday Reeves says, he would love to play “Youth” on Broadway.
“I’ve been very fortunate with professional roles that have come through and all the opportunities I’ve been given,” Reeves says. “Through the years I’ve also been given some great advice.”
One that he remembers most vividly came from an actress who played his mother in “Footloose.”
“Playing the lead I was feeling the pressure and really stressing out. After telling me to write down sentences racing through my head — which were mostly negative — she replaced them with something positive.
“To this day she helped me so much that the best advice I can pass on to others is just be yourself and learn how to accept that what you’re doing is really enough,” Reeves concludes.
