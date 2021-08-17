When Greig Sargeant’s parents came here from Guyana, they first settled in Brooklyn but eventually moved to an all-white Jewish neighborhood on Long Island.
“My goal in life from a very early age was to become an actor because, I think, in a way, the theater sort of saved my life,” Sargeant says. “I was just seven years old when we moved to Long Island, and my father sat me down and said there were people in the town who were upset that we moved there. Therefore, we were not allowed to raise our voice, or show any anger because my sister and I had to be the representatives of our race.”
And that’s when Sergeant says he realized how unfair that was and he started to get very, very angry. The result was he started to act out. And his parents became very concerned.
“That’s about the time I discovered the theater – a place where, for the first time in my life, I could speak for two hours about my point of view, without anyone interrupting me. And that’s the story about how I became an actor, from the age of eleven until now.”
After getting his undergraduate degree in Theater at the State University of New York, Sargeant received a full fellowship to West Virginia University to receive his MFA. He’s been a full time actor in NewYork since 1987.
And today he’s taking part in a new world premiere production by Elevator Repair Service, a theater ensemble founded in 1991, in a play titled “Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge.” Conceived by Sargeant and E.R.S., the production takes place Sept. 9-11 at FringeArts, 140 N. Columbus Blvd.
According to Sargeant, in 1965 James Baldwin and William F. Buckley, Jr. were invited to The Cambridge University Union to debate the resolution “The American Dream is at the Expense of The American Negro.”
The result was a provocative and profoundly insightful confrontation between Baldwin, one of the most powerful figures of the civil rights movement, and Buckley, often considered the father of 20th Century patrician conservatism.
“As someone who’s always been so concerned about race, when I first began the play I felt the issues were just as relevant today as they were back in 1965,” Sargeant insists. “People need to be reminded that we have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go.
“And so, when people ask me what is my goal with this play, I tell them it is to wake the sleeping children – the people that don’t think that race involves them, and yet their attitude about race has done so much damage.”
And, Sargeant insists, he can readily identify with James Baldwin in every way. “We’re both Black. We’re both men. We’re both artists. We both love Paris and spent a lot of time there. And I think every person of color can relate in some way to James Baldwin.
“So when he speaks, everything he says is universal to all of us,” Sargeant continues. “We know what he is talking about. We know what it means to be Black in a predominately white culture. His words are words that everyone of color can understand and relate to.”
But the thing that gives Sargeant the most pleasure about doing this play is the fact that as a child he wasn’t allowed to voice opinions. “And now I do have a voice and a particular voice at that. I’m able to speak the words of the man who was so brilliant and so ahead of his time.”
(0) comments
