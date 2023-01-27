“A Soldier’s Play” puts you in for a night of thought-provoking entertainment when lead actor Tony-nominee Norm Lewis makes his entrance wearing Aviator sunglasses. The 1982 Pulitzer-prize winning play by Philadelphia’s own Charles Fuller is a play about a Black sergeant of an all-Black squad being assassinated. The message still resonates in this day and time.
The play takes place in a segregated Army Base in Louisiana in 1944. Lewis portrays Capt. Richard Davenport, the tenacious Army lawyer tasked with investigating the murder. William Connell portrays Capt. Charles Taylor, the white base CO. He’s at odds with Davenport from the get-go; he claims to want to track down the murderer, but is visibly shaken up upon encountering his first Black officer.
Taylor explains that "there were no Negroes at the Point," referring to West Point. He thinks Davenport's investigation is doomed and orders him to remove his sunglasses.” I will do what I've been told. I think these spectacles are cool since they remind me of MacArthur's” is Davenport’s response to the reprimand.
It's clear who's in charge after hearing Davenport’s statements, which are measured and composed. Lewis is outstanding at Capt. Davenport. The Broadway-veteran is in his element having to portray a man that is sure of himself but cautious. He is a rare breed in 1944, and understands that while the truth is pertinent, the army is still segregated.
In addition to showcasing Lewis' impressive abilities, the play also included a number of other outstanding performances. Sheldon Brown is one of those standouts. He portrays one of the central characters of the play, Pvt. C.J. Memphis, a harmless yet soft spoken, athletically gifted athlete. He’s at odds with Sgt. Vernon C. Waters due to his laid back nature. Waters deems him unintelligent.
“A Soldier's Play” tackles the intersection of Black identity and military duty. It shows how one group of Black soldiers believed that success was determined by being educated and outworking their white counterparts. The other understood that hard work and intelligence could not supersede racism.
This indifference is clearly seen between the brilliant Eugene Lee as Sgt. Waters, who previously portrayed the role of Cobb in the 1980s in the off-Broadway production along with Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson, and Tarik Lowe as Pvt. 1st Class Melvin Cobb. His job is to bring to life the murdered Sgt. Walters.
Waters is rough, crude and cold, and we accept him as such due to Lee's courageous performance. It’s difficult as an audience member to find empathy in his killing because Waters pitted Black men against each other in the name of white respectability politics. None of the soldiers who served under him have anything positive to say about the man.
Rounding out the cast are William Adams as Cpl. Bernard Cobb, Matthew Goodrich as Capt. Wilcox, Malik Esoj Childs as Pvt. Tony Smalls, Alex Michael Givens as Cpl. Ellis, Alex Michael Givens as Lt. Byrd, and Howard Overshown as Pvt. James Wilkie.
“A Soldier's Play” is based on Herman Mellville’s "Billy Budd." Fuller took that premise and applied it in the complex soup of what it means to be a Black man in the Army during segregation. He asks the question of how one can be a patriot in a country that is deemed to be less than a man. The beauty of the play is that it forces the audience to look at how systemic racism hardened a man like Waters, and in turn made, him turn on his own.
“A Soldier's Play” is currently showing at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Forrest Theatre until Jan. 29; see here for tickets.
