Azuka Theatre kicks off its new season with the Philadelphia premiere of “A Hit Dog Will Holler” by Inda Craig-Galvan, and directed by Azuka’s new Co-Artistic Director Reva Stover.
The new show runs until Nov. 20 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake.The story revolves around racism and oppression as manifested in a scary, physical form as a social media influencer and a boots on-the-ground activist form a complex bond of friendship to help each other survive.
The play explores the effects of a never-ending barrage of trauma on the women who are continually looked at to lead a movement of resistance and change.
Jessica Johnson plays the role of Gina, a committed African-American activist whose image appears ubiquitously in the media at riots against police brutality and other right and left-wing causes. Dru, the other woman who helps Gina survive, is played by Adaeze Nwoko.
But what no one knows – including the publisher of her upcoming book – is that Gina is an agoraphobic who never leaves her home. She’s cleverly managed to conceal that fact by using a green screen to create the illusion that she’s been present at public events.
Johnson is a Philadelphia-based performer and teaching artist originally from Richmond, Virginia. She insists she never planned on an acting career.
“In college, I needed to take a general studies class but I mistakenly walked into an acting class, but they said I could stay,” Johnson explains. “Well, from that day on, I fell in love with acting and it changed my whole life.”
And when she graduated from college she had no other wish than to became a professional actor. “And that’s why I left Richmond and headed for Philadelphia,” she says. “I knew as a Black performer I wouldn’t have many opportunities in Virginia, so I came here.”
When she arrived, she began her artistic career as a Dorothy Haas Acting Apprentice at the Walnut Street Theatre. And that was just the beginning. Over the years, she has performed in various productions throughout the area. She received a Barrymore Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical as “Celie” in “The Color Purple.”
She has also been awarded an Independence Foundation Fellowship, the HATCH Residency to Develop Independent Work, and more.
And now comes “A Hit Dog Will Holler.” First of all, says Johnson, “after much hard work, COVID hit and everything shut down. I had to make a living.” So she took at job in the health field until things eventually started to come back to normal.
“I was so happy to get this role and a chance to return to the stage,” she says. “But I will admit, I felt a little rusty at first. But it’s all working out.”
However, she quickly adds, “As much as I wanted to get back to acting I was hesitant to take the role at first. Having to portray a Black woman struggling with many issues, especially mental health, became difficult and challenging. And the language can be difficult but getting it right is very important. And it’s very fulfilling, if just a little scary to be back on the stage again.
“But like I have written on the pages of my script: ‘Just take it one line at a time!’”
For information, visit azukatheatre.org.
