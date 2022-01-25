Bucks County Playhouse will present the hit musical comedy “Spamilton: An American Parody,” from Jan. 28-30, as part of its Visiting Artists Series.
A new kind of comedy, created by Gerard Alessendrini, the man behind such hits as “Forbidden Broadway,” this show has been called “convulsively funny” by the New York Times.
“Spamilton” is not the Tony-winning musical “Hamilton,” but a comedy parody unlike any other.
If you’ve been fortunate enough to see “Hamilton.” you’ll recall seeing the award-winning actor Daveed Diggs playing Thomas Jefferson. Well, in”Spamilton,” along comes actor Jared Alexander, sporting an unruly wig and playing the part of Diggs playing the part of Jefferson.
A graduate of Point Park University with a BFA in Musical Theater, Alexander explains that instead of trying to recreate the hit Broadway show by reinventing the historical characters, the performers in this show parody the actors who performed the characters in the original hit show.
“When I first graduated from the university, I did a lot of regional work and then was lucky enough to get a part in the First National Tour of ‘Spamilton,’” Alexander explains. “And it feels good to be back.
“Daveed is a high energy role,” he adds, “and I have a blast doing it along with all the other great actors in the show. And aside from this role, I also get to play eight other characters in the show – all high energy and all lots of fun to do. In the show we also get to break the ‘Fourth Wall’ and speak directly to the audience, which is also a lot of fun.”
And speaking of audiences, he continues, “because each night we play to a different audience, their reactions help make it feel new and exciting for all of us too.”
Born in Connecticut and now living in New York City, the young actor/writer was always interested in the arts and attended a performing arts school in his hometown before eventually going off to the university. When he’s not on stage, Alexander fills his time by writing.
“I am a freelance writer and an entertainment writer,” he says. “I also write plays. In fact, I’m writing one now which I hope to have produced. And because of my acting training, I feel as though one thing naturally complements the other. In general, both acting and writing are forms of storytelling, which I love doing.”
And both acting and writing are difficult businesses to succeed in, Alexander acknowledges. But he wouldn’t change a thing. Well, maybe just a little.
“The theater is where my heart is, but in the future, because there are so many more roles available in film and TV that someday I’d love to get involved in either one of those.
“Still, as I said before, this is a very difficult business so you have to stay strong,” he concludes, “and always trust your own instincts. You have to love what you do so that you can stick to it. And someday, hopefully, everything will work out for you.”
For ticket information, visit buckscountyplayhouse.org.
