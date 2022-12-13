It’s been seen in film and on the stage for many years.
Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age novel “Little Women” follows the lives of the four March sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy – and their mother, whom they call Marmee.
The March family comes alive once again at Allens Lane Theatre, 602 West Allens Lane, through Dec. 18. Speaking of the show, Director Noel Hanley says “though written in 1868, ‘Little Women’ is still pertinent today. This is particularly true of the adaptation by Josh Hitchens, who emphasizes the relationships between the four March sisters...
“This family could be in our neighborhood and features a racially diverse cast, and mostly contemporary costumes.”
Hitchens adds that creating that diversity was the company’s specific mission. “With two African American actresses and one Latino actress in the cast, our goal from the beginning was to mirror the community in which we live today.”
Philadelphia native Letta Brown takes on the role of Marmee and admits she’s thrilled to have it.
“When I was first approached to take part in the play, I thought I remembered a black maid in it and just assumed that would be my part,” Brown admits. “But I was shocked to find out they wanted me to play the mother.”
That was a frightening concept for Brown who only occasionally played any role on stage, and was more often seen working behind the scenes.
“Growing up in Germantown, I thought of becoming many things but never an actress,” she says. “I did take a couple of classes when I was attending Ohio University, but only for fun. I never thought of it as a real career,” she said.
Having stayed for a time with her father in California, where he worked as a key grip in the movies, she was encouraged to try her hand in the business. “But that never really worked out for me, so I moved back to Philly and eventually got a job at Drexel University on the advice of a friend.”
But it seems as though the show business bug had a stronger hold on Brown than she had first imagined. So in order to stay involved, she started to volunteer with various local theater groups, working with ticket sales, the sound department, and other things.
Then one day she was asked to audition for a small role in “Raisin in the Sun.” It wasn’t a speaking part but still she got to stand on the stage. “And hearing all the applause, and looking out at all those smiling faces, that was it. I was hooked!’
And having been hooked, Brown is enjoying the many opportunities that have come her way. Over the years she’s appeared at Stagecrafters, Spotlight Players of Swathmore, and others.
And, Brown adds, the audience seems very accepting of the diverse cast. “Even though the audience may come expecting an all-white cast, once the action begins our cast seems quite natural. We seem so natural, in fact, that we are almost like a real family.”
And the fact is, she offers, there seem to be more and more opportunities opening up for a diverse cast in a play. “So things are changing. It’s not perfect yet, but it is changing.”
For tickets call the box office at 215-248-0546.
