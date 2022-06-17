Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival (PSF) presents the iconic Tony-Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “A Chorus Line.” The show runs from June 22 through July 10 at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of DeSales University in Center Valley, PA.
“A Chorus Line” illuminates the ambitions of ensemble dancers in the final chorus audition for an upcoming Broadway show. One of the longest running Broadway musicals of all times, it boasts classic numbers such as “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “At the Ballet,” and many, many more.
The talented cast that includes numerous Broadway, television and film actors, as well as veterans of national tours and regional theaters, is led by Broadway veteran James Harkness in the role of Zach, the imperious, successful director running the auditions. A newcomer to PSF, Harkness says he believes he is “the first documented actor of color to play this role. Previously Zach has always been played by a white actor, and I give the credit for making my appearance possible to our Director and Choreographer Luis Villabon.”
First performed back in 1975, “A Chorus Line” remains one of the longest running shows ever presented. And for this performer, keeping it fresh for audiences is uppermost on his mind.
“I’m not trying to duplicate what was done originally,” Harkness explains. “That would be impossible. My goal is to take in what the role means and then put it out there as best I can.”
But after so many decades, what keeps the show so popular with audiences everywhere? Harkness says he believes it’s because people can completely identify with the characters and the show’s meaning.
“I think people have this certain thing in their life that they love, the thing they are most passionate about. People know about desire. They understand how that feels. And so here are people telling that story – maybe the audiences’ own story – up there on stage,” he said.
Harkness has his own story to tell. Originally from El Paso, Texas, he says that growing up he always loved to sing and dance. “But nothing like that was ever encouraged in my home. Where I grew up we were encouraged to live a normal life, graduate from high school, find a job, get married and so on.”
And so Harkness followed the script he was given, moved to California, and settled down to work at a normal job. But the theater was never far from his mind, and every chance he got he went out on auditions – once even trying out as a backup dancer for Michael Jackson. And although he wasn’t selected because Jackson eventually decided to use his old dancers, Harkness did eventually go on tour with a well-known Puerto Rican recording artist.
And over the years, his talent, patience, and perseverance paid off. Among other things, he’s previously been seen on Broadway in such shows as “Beautiful,” “The Color Purple,” “Aida,” and others. His most recent show –the Tony-nominated “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” – recently closed.
He also has a best director nomination, is an award-winning choreographer, and a songwriter.
And today, Harkness says he’s “honored to be playing the role of Zach There’s something very special about now having the role played by a Black man, and I’m honored to be that man. And now I get to represent others like me. I’m so thankful for all those who came before me, because if it weren’t for those people pushing the boundaries, I wouldn’t be here today.”
For information, visit pashakespeare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.