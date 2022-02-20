With winter in full swing, The Mann Center shared good news by releasing their summer lineup.
“Summer 2022 will see the best of our aspirations playing out on our stages, across our campus, and throughout our community, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be nearing its brilliant start,” said Catherine M. Cahill, president, and CEO of the Mann.
On April 29 and 30, the Philadelphia premiere of “Deep Blue Sea,” a choreographed piece by Bill T. Jones, will start the new season.
Deep Blue Sea will consist of three parts: a solo performance by Jones, an ensemble of ten members from the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company and a diverse group of community performers, including local participants. Deep Blue Sea was commissioned by Park Avenue Armory, Manchester International Festival and the Holland Festival. The Mann provided additional commissioning funding, with the initial funding provided by the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.
Being the premier outdoor facility in the area and building on partnerships with the best performing arts organizations, we are in for a delightful season. One of those partnerships is with the Philadelphia Orchestra, whose summer residency has been extended through 2027. This extension will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Mann.
“With this five-year partnership, we will broaden and deepen our collaboration well into the future,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, president, and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.
The Orchestra will perform three concerts during the month of July. The Mann is hoping that the extension of the partnership will allow the Orchestra to perform more often. The Tchaikovsky Spectacular with fireworks will occur on Jul. 21. This performance will be followed by a tribute to singer Nina Simone by Grammy Winner Ledisi titled “Ledisi Sings Nina” on Jul. 22. The last of those concerts will be a fan favorite “Movies @ the Mann,” celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone.” The Orchestra will play the score during the movie’s presentation on the 40-foot main stage screen and two giant back-of-the-house screens for guests on the Mann’s Great Lawn.
This year’s Park Gala and Concert Party will feature singing sensation, Josh Groban.
One of the highlights of the new season is BalletX. The contemporary Ballet company just signed a three-year contract with the Mann that commences this spring.
“BalletX is thrilled to be a new resident company at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts alongside the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra,” said Christine Cox, Artistic & Executive Director of BalletX. “
BalletX’s annual gala, the Premier Party, will be held at the Mann on May 16.
They will be performing May 18-19, showcasing two world premieres by Jennifer Archibald, the founder and artistic director of Arch Dance Company in New York, and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, award-winning choreographer.
Also included in the programming is Matthew Neenan’s “The Last Glass” in collaboration with the music of indie rock band Beirut.
Embracing the theme of Social Justice, Mann will present several concerts highlighting community activism.
Femi Kuti, a six-time GRAMMY®-nominated Nigerian Afrobeat icon and social justice activist, will perform with his troupe, The Positive Force, as part of the Downstage series on Jul. 16. Oluwafemi, from Philadelphia, will DJ the evening, which will include a pre-concert and post-show on-stage dance party. The Resistance Revival Chorus, a collective of social justice female activists and non-binary singers who breathe joy and song into the resistance and uplift women’s voices, will close out the inaugural year of “Downstage @ the Mann on” Oct. 7.
The Roots Picnic is also returning to the Mann featuring headliner Mary J. Blige backed the legendary Roots along with Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, and more June 4 and 5.
The iconic Rock group Phish is returning to the Mann with a two-night stay on July 19 and 20.
Several touring acts will be featured in the Mann’s Presser Foundation Stage in the TD Pavilion and Skyline Stage: Haim, Bonnie Raitt, and 5 Seconds of Summer.
For additional information, visit www.manncenter.org.
