The Dell Music Center has announced it will be reopening for the 2021 summer season.
The outdoor venue and world-class amphitheater, affectionately referred to as “The Dell”, will operate on a modified schedule starting in June and continuing until the end of the calendar year, hosting graduations, concerts and community events.
Located at 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive, the outdoor cultural treasure has been providing diverse cultural entertainment in Philadelphia for more than 45 years.
The Dell is also anticipating welcoming musical guests back for the 2021 Essence of Entertainment concert series.
“The moment we have all longed for is finally here, another step towards life being normal, a chance to gather with family and friends in a safe, outdoor, spacious area,” said Susan Slawson, General Manager, Dell Music Center. “The Dell is thrilled to welcome residents back to join us to experience the power of music, community, and connection at Philadelphia’s premier outdoor amphitheater.”
Special events can resume as early as June 7. The venue will be available for hire and the outdoor amphitheater has a capacity of 5,200 people.
On Thursday, August 5, the Dell will roll out their Essence of Entertainment concert series. As a result of COVID19, the 2021 series will be abbreviated, with performances each Thursday in the month of August. The concerts will begin at 8 p.m. The full line as yet to be released but it is forthcoming and will be available on TheDellMusicCenter.com
To ensure the safety of guests and concert goers the Dell Music Center will provide supplies to support healthy hygiene including hand sanitizer and hand washing. For concert goers who still want to wear their mask during outdoor events, they will be supported and encouraged by staff, although it is no longer mandatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.