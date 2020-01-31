WHYY viewers are encouraged to attend a live audience taping of “You Oughta Know!” featuring Chef Marcus Samuelsson, host of PBS’ “No Passport Required.” The taping will take place at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3 at WHYY Studios, 150 N. 6th St.
Join the audience as hosts Shirley Min and Kae Lani Palmisano (“Check, Please! Philly”) talk with Samuelsson about the Philly food scene and the Italian Market. The celebrated chef will then take questions from the audience about the forthcoming Philadelphia episode of of “No Passport Required,” airing 9 p.m. that evening. Guests will then be treated to a taste of three of the restaurants featured on the show, DiBruno Bros., Termini Bakery and Le Virtu.
An award-winning chef, restauranteur, cookbook author, philanthropist and food activist, Samuelsson, born in Ethiopia before being adopted and raised in Sweden, “came to America on less than $300 and a big dream,” saying that his parents took great care in seeing that he learned of his roots and stayed connected to his culture.
“Being raised by white parents, we didn’t know anything about Black culture. They knew a lot about love and being a family,” Samuelsson said in a 2017 Tribune interview. “Black culture was something that we learned together, so if my mom could get a hold of an Essence, that was like gold to her — learning how to do Black hair!
The personable Samuelsson, who comes to Philadelphia regularly, admits to an ongoing love affair with the historic Reading Terminal Market. “Walking through Reading Market buying herbs ... blue collar,” he said. “The Amish, to the Chinese, the Black ... beyond just a cheesesteak! And I love it! I feel very much at home, because I grew up in Gothenburg, Sweden, the second-biggest city in Sweden, so a blue collar city, a port city — very similar to Philly, so it reminds me of that.”
For more information or to register for the audience taping, visit whyy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.