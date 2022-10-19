People Wendy Williams

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Wendy Williams attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" in New York. A new authorized biopic and a documentary about Williams will debut on Lifetime on Saturday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.