“Truth Be Told” is making a return to Apple TV+ with a little extra star power. Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the show’s creator and writer, invited Kate Hudson to add some spice to season 2. Investigative former reporter turned crime podcaster Poppy Parnell played by Octavia Spencer, is back to solve another mystery, this time one that is a little more personal.
The husband of her childhood friend Micah Keith played by Hudson is found murdered. Kate Hudson makes her television debut as a media mogul who’s carefully crafted public persona is about to crumble. When one has a close friend who is a crime sleuth, one naturally seeks their assistance in solving this murder case.
Will this partnership in justice work, or will it put the friendship to the test, with disastrous results?
Micah believes she must be involved in every aspect of the investigation, no matter how painful the truth may be. Poppy, on the other hand, believes her friend isn’t dealing with her loss. This season has a lot of unknowns. There are more secrets than ever before, but some of our favorites from season one are back.
Mekhi Phifer as Markus Knox and Ron Cephas Jones as Leander ‘Shreve’ Scoville are returning, juggling personal relationships and business.
Markus is back at home, running a security company with Micah as a client and dealing with a teenage daughter. While tackling his health issues, Shreve is attempting to reconcile his relationship with his daughters. We spoke with Mekhi Phifer and Ron Cephas Jones about how Season 2 differs from Season 1. We also learned how they feel about their characters displaying a more vulnerable side of themselves.
Mekhi it seems your character is very trusting of Micah as well as Poppy who keeps making the ends justify the means?
Phifer: He grew up with that family. He’s been to all the backyard boogies. He trusts Poppy to be Poppy. Markus knows that she isn’t going to screw him over. He’s not following blindly; he has his own ways of getting there. The one thing that he does not do is distrust her. He knows her history with Micah. In essence Markus is giving them the benefit of the doubt.
Ron we are finally addressing what is going on with your character concerning the CTE. Shreve seems to be having a little bit more trust with his daughters and talk about that progression please.
Cephas Jones: It’s been wonderful. I talk a lot about how the writing has been great and how the writers have expanded the underbelly of who Shreve is and the arc of the relationship and how the relationship is revealed with Micah. It’s also great that they are tackling mental illness. In Shreve’s case the medical community is still exploring this particular type of mental disease. I think all of that is just so layered in his relationship with Poppy as well his other two daughters played by Tracie Thoms and Haneefah Wood as well as his wife played by Tami Roman.
This season we seemed to see your characters working to get their personal lives in order while still running their businesses. Can you talk about that aspect of the show?
Phifer: Markus starts out six months after season one. He’s back home with his ex-wife. He’s back in the house trying to reconcile and revamp their fallen relationship. He started a security business. You add in Poppy and her asking him to lead Micah’s security team. He’s navigating in a lot of choppy waters. If that isn’t enough add in missing kids.
Cephas Jones: It’s about reconciliation. He is mending his relationships with his daughters particularly Poppy. They are addressing the pain and hurt.
Additionally, Michael Beach as Ingram Rhoades, Katharine LaNasa as Noa Havilland, and Mychala Faith Lee as Trini Killebrew round out the cast of Truth Be Told. The new season premiered on Apple TV plus on August 20, with new episodes airing every Friday.
